Emmerdale's Charley Webb in Twitter spat with ex co-star

Emmerdale's Charley Webb has been involved in a Twitter spat with former co-star Louise Marwood.

Actress Charley was questioned by Louise, who played Chrissie White in Emmerdale, over her asking Piers Morgan for advice on self isolating.

The actresses played on-screen rivals in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The Debbie Dingle star messaged controversial Piers about whether window cleaners counted as key workers or not amid the coronavirus lockdown, therefore painting him as an expert.

She posted: "I know window cleaners and gardeners work outside but surely they're not essential workers.

"Shouldn't they be staying at home? They've been at two of our neighbours today, I'm confused about this 'lockdown'.

Read more: Emmerdale's Charley Webb shocks fans with 'grown-up' youngest son Ace

"Shouldn't we all just be at home unless we absolutely can't? @piersmorgan."

After seeing the question, Louise quoted Charley's tweet and pointedly asked her: "Why are you asking him?"

Charley then hit back at Louise insisting it "wasn't a question".

Why are you asking him? https://t.co/tHJlEps6Rt — Louise Marwood (@miss_marwood) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus has shut down all UK soaps

She writes: "Have you not been reading his feed? It wasn't really a question, it was a discussion. This has been the only thing on GMB and I've been following it. Why?"

Have you not been reading his feed? It wasn’t really a question, it’s was a discussion. This has been the only thing on GMB and I’ve been following it. Why? — Charley Webb (@MissCharleyWebb) March 24, 2020

Louise didn't respond to Charley's last comment but fans flocked to weighh in on the awkwardness.

Louise questioned Charley's tweets to Piers (Emmerdale Credit: ITV)

One said: "Charley Webb well done to you asking this question. Piers Morgan does a fab reporting job ignore negativity. Keep safe 'everyone'"

Another said: "@piersmorgan has been addressing this issue on @GMB every morning and the only clarification that we can get is on programmes like this so think Charley has the right to question/ask."

Charley went on to clarify that she was questioning the Government's lockdown instructions as she doesn't think they are clear enough - therefore demanding answers.

Read more: Emmerdale's Jacob 'to die' after Eric's death warning

She said: "The point of my tweet was to say, it's not clear who and who can't travel to work. I understand it says, 'if you can't work from home'.

"If everyone who couldn't work from home continued to travel to work we'd never get rid of this virus. This would all just carry on."

It comes as the UK death toll of coronavirus hit new highs this week with 181 people dying in one day.

Most recent updates show 759 Brits have died of the deadly disease so far and now Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been diagnosed with it.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!