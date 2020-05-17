The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 17th May 2020
Emmerdale's Charley Webb joins TikTok and shows son Buster's acting talents

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has shown off her son Buster's acting talents - after joining TikTok.

The actress is currently on maternity leave from playing Debbie Dingle in the soap.

She shares three sons with co-star husband Matthew Wolfenden - Buster, 10, Bowie, 4, and baby Ace.

And it appears their eldest son Buster takes after his talented parents.

Posting on Instagram, Charley revealed Buster had begged her to join TikTok - and with good reason. The pair filmed a hilarious Kardashians lipsync for fans.

Read more: Emmerdale shock as Malone reveals he left his wife for Harriet

She wrote: "Busters been begging me to do a TikTok for so long, finally done. Boom. My account is misscwebb ⭐️"

Fans were incredibly impressed with the TikTok with one writing: "This is amazing super impressed with Buster. His attitude, miming and moves are so on point 👌🙌 please do more 😂😘"

A second said: "Brilliant. You make me smile. Buster has your actions. Definitely his mummy’s son 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 😘"

A third commented: "Super impressed with buster 🙌🏻 he has the attitude moves down on point 👌🏻loved this can’t wait for more 💞😂"

Charley celebrates husband's birthday

Charley recently paid tribute to her husband as he turned 40 during lockdown.

Posting a gallery of snaps to Instagram of the couple and their kids - Buster, 10, Bowie, four, and 10-month-old Ace, Charley celebrated her man's big day.

She gushed: "Someone's joining the 40s club. Him, not me. Matthew was 27 when we first got together. Three kids later and a marriage. Love you, C, B, B & A."

Friends, fans and co-stars all added their own best wishes, with Anthony Quinlan, who played Pete Barton leading the way.

"Hope the Wolf man has had a top day!" he wrote.

Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton, said: "Happy birthday legend Matthew Wolfenden, might be 40 but still got the best hair at work! Ha."

Read more: Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick reveals pregnancy cravings

Charley's brother, Jamie Lomas added: "Happy birthday bro, sending you all my [love]."

Matthew's on-screen son, Joe Warren Plant sent a series of love heart emojis.

And Sheree Murphy, who played Tricia Dingle, said: "Happy 40th birthday. Hope you've had the best day."

