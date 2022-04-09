Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb has shared a rare picture of her adorable dog.

The Debbie Dingle is mother to three boys alongside husband Matthew Wolfenden.

Emmerdale star Charley showed off her dog (Credit: Instagram)

But the family is made complete with their dog – dog Iggy.

Posting a sweet snap of her cuddling up to the cockapoo, Charley wrote: “Iggy loves a full cuddle. She’s actually human.”

Charley also revealed son Ace, two, is doing “fine” after a dramatic week.

The toddler fell off a trampoline and broke two bones earlier this week.

Charley uploaded a photo of Ace to her story for her 561k followers to see.

In the snap, Ace can be seen sitting in his car seat, holding his iPad, looking at the cast on his arm.

Charley Webb on Instagram

“Someone fell off the trampoline and broke 2 little bones,” Charley captioned the snap.

“Back next week for his proper cast,” she continued. “A&E twice in the past for this little terror.”

Another caption read: “Got a cute new leather car seat though, so… not all bad.”

In other news, the actress has revealed that she will be back on screens soon.

The 34-year-old teased that she’s filming for two new projects after leaving Emmerdale last year.

Charley quit her Emmerdale role as Debbie Dingle last year (Credit: ITV)

Charley uploaded a picture of herself at a costume fitting on her Instagram last week, teasing her new projects.

“Costume fitting for my new job,” she captioned the post. “I’m excited for the next two projects I’m filming over the summer and to get back on screen.”

Her followers were quick to show their support as they took to the comment section of her post.

One wrote: “Ooooh can’t wait to see what it’ll be.”

Another said: “Can’t wait to see what you’re in, good luck.”

