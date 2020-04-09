Emmerdale star Charley Webb slams 'horrific' hoax voice message

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has hit out after she received a hoax voice note about coronavirus.

The actress, who is currently on maternity leave from Emmerdale, revealed her anxiety went "through the roof" when she heard the malicious note, supposedly from a paramedic.

Charley Webb is currently on maternity leave as Emmerdale's Debbie Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Charley shared a tweet by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Ambulance Service, that said: "We are aware of a voice message being shared currently on social media regarding the ambulance response to coronavirus.

"The alarmist information being shared in the message is not correct. We would urge people to disregard the message and not share it further."

Emmerdale star Charley Webb slams woman behind the voice note

Charley appears to be one of the people who has received the voice note and immediately commented as to how awful it made her feel.

"The most horrific voice note is going around from a 'paramedic'," she tweeted.

"I heard it and it seny my anxiety through the roof.

"It's absolutely not true, so if you get sent it just completely ignore it."

She added: "Whoever the woman is that started it needs locking up."

Charley's co-star, Nicola Wheeler, who plays Nicola King on Emmerdale, commented that she had also received it.

"Yes I got sent it. Horrible! But I suspect someone thinks it's a great way to scare people into staying in over the weekend. Ironically the people who'll ignore the rules would no doubt ignore the message too."

Other fans also commented: "It made me feel physically sick with anxiety after I was sent it, why do people do this?"

Another thanked Charley for updating people: "Thank you, I received it today and me and family have been scared - as if we aren't scared and worried enough. Thank you so much for the update, take care."

Charley on lockdown

Charley is isolating with husband Matthew (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Like most people, Charley and her family have been staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

At the weekend she revealed she'd given her Emmerdale co-star husband Matthew Wolfenden, and their son, Buster, a lockdown hair cut with a bowl!

Charley also told how she'd been abused in the supermarket when she asked people to keep their distance.

She also got into a Twitter spat with former co-star Louise Marwood (Chrissie White) after Charley asked Piers Morgan whether window cleaners were classed as key workers.

Louise responded to her tweet: "Why are you asking him?"

