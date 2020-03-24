Emmerdale's Charley Webb slams 'disgusting' coronavirus challenge

Emmerdale's Charley Webb has hit out at people taking part in the coronavirus challenge.

The Debbie Dingle actress, currently on maternity leave from Emmerdale, responded to a tweet from Piers Morgan.

The Good Morning Britain host has been very vocal about people not taking the coronavirus seriously.

Piers wrote: "These people need to be arrested and charged with attempted murder. I'm serious."

Charley responded: "This is the most DISGUSTING thing I've ever seen. Coronavirus or not.

"The fact that people have set up a 'coronavirus challenge' is again bizarre. I honestly worry about these people and what is going through their minds."

What is the challenge?

The challenge seems to be encouraging people to cough in each other's faces, therefore potentially spreading the disease.

Coronavirus is known to be airborne and hence can be caught via coughing.

The UK government has now insisted people stay in their homes because coronavirus is spreading so quickly.

Charley is as a result one of thousands of parents now homeschooling their kids.

She has been keeping fans updated with her progess and this has included daily workouts in the garden.

Where is Debbie Dingle?

Debbie departed the Dales last year after Lisa Dingle left her a garage in Scotland in her will.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale has suspended filming because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

On Sunday (March 22) ITV confirmed that it was shutting down production of both Coronation Street and Emmerdale in order to help stop the spread of the disease.

They stressed the health and safety of the cast and crew was above all else at this time.

Both soaps have also reduced the number of episodes they are screening per week to just three.

From Monday, March 30, Emmerdale will air Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm.

