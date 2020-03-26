Emmerdale's Charley Webb shocks fans with 'grown-up' youngest son Ace

Emmerdale's Charley Webb has left her fans shocked as she shared a picture of her youngest son Ace looking grown up.

The Emmerdale star posted the picture of the tot to her Instagram.

She captioned the post: "Still need to look cool. Even in isolation."

Fans were quick to point out how big Ace had got and couldn't believe that he's Charley's youngest.

One wrote: "Omg is that your youngest? They really don't stay tiny for long x."

A second commented: "Can't believe that's Ace. Already seems like yesterday he was born. Your children are beautiful.

A third said: "Oh my gosh he is growing so fast. He is adorable and so much like Bowie. I love seeing your kids' styles. Cutest kids on the block xx."

A fourth wrote: "Wait what? Is that Ace? The baby you JUST had?"

Another added: "He looks like a toddler already."

Charley plays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Baby Ace, who is eight months old today, is younger brother to Buster, nine, and four-year-old Bowie.

Charley is married to her sons' father, Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe.

As Charley is still on maternity leave she hasn't been filming for nearly a year. However Matthew is also not filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When is Emmerdale on?

The ongoing health crisis has caused Emmerdale and Coronation Street to stop production.

The two soaps have also decided to cut the amount of episodes aired each week.

Instead of airing six episodes, Emmerdale will now air three episodes a week from Monday, March 30.

The episodes will air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm and will be followed by Coronation Street at 7:30pm.

Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV from Monday, March 30.

