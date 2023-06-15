Emmerdale: Charity slammed for bedding her ‘cousin’… one last time: Caleb IS NOT a Dingle!

Emmerdale fans have been left feeling sick after Charity and Caleb slept together. They’ve blasted her for sleeping with her own cousin and then announcing it to the pub last night.

But the fact is, Charity and Caleb are not actually related. In fact, he’s not even a Dingle!

Let’s go over how Caleb fits into the family tree once last time…

Caleb and Charity drowned their sorrows together (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Caleb slept together in Emmerdale

In Tuesday night’s Emmerdale (June 13) Caleb and Charity were both having really bad days. Charity had seen Mack and Chloe getting close and Caleb had been rejected by almost the entire village after his plan was exposed.

Charity decided to drown her sorrows and when she saw a forlorn looking Caleb she invited him to join her. They cracked open a bottle of wine at her place and had a contest over who was the worst of the worst.

Charity won after confessing she cheated on her girlfriend knowing Vanessa had cancer and also tried to sell her son. Although, Caleb had done some pretty terribly things too, including cheating on his wife the day after their wedding.

It wasn’t long before they started kissing – and it led to more.

The next day, they agreed to keep it a secret. However when Charity discovered Mack and Chloe were now officially an item, she forgot that agreement and announced to the entire Woolpack she’d slept with Caleb the night before.

Mack raged, Leyla raged, Chas raged and the whole thing got very messy. Again.

Not the best idea, eh? (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Those watching at home thought it was basically disgusting. They said Charity should not be sleeping with her ‘cousin’, nor should she be shouting about it when she did.

“Love Charity, but where’s the pride in [bleeping] your cousin?!?!?” asked one.

Another questioned: “Is Caleb not Charity’s (half) cousin? (Isn’t Cain her full cousin?) Talk about keeping it in the family?”

Someone else said: “What is it with Charity and her cousins?”

“Aren’t Charity and Caleb blood cousins? What?” freaked someone else.

“Not Charity sleeping with her cousin again like she did with Marlon in the early to mid 2000s,” shared one more.

Other’s agreed: “Charity stop bedding our cousins for [bleep] sake,” and someone else said: “Can Charity stop kissing her cousins, please??”

The Dingle Court passed judgement on Caleb even though he’s not a Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Caleb is not a Dingle

But here’s the thing: Caleb and Charity are not related. Not even a bit. And that’s because he’s not a Dingle.

It’s confusing because the show keep suggesting he is. They even subjected him to the Dingle Court, even though, we repeat, he’s not actually a Dingle.

He is related to some of the Dingles, but not through the Dingle bloodline.

Let’s explain: Caleb is the son of Frank Tate and Faith Dingle. Faith became a Dingle when she married Shadrach, she was not born into the Dingle clan.

Caleb is related to Cain and Chas – he is their half-brother – but as they are related via Faith’s bloodline, not the Dingle one, it means Caleb is not related to anyone else in the Dingle clan (except for the offspring of Chas and Cain.)

Charity is also mother to Noah via her marriage to Chris Tate – who is another of Caleb’s half-brothers. So while it is all a bit close for comfort and – some would say – icky, they’re not technically blood relatives.

Clear? As mud!

