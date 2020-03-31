Emmerdale fans joke Charity is responsible for hand sanitiser shortage as she stockpiles

Emmerdale fans have joked that Charity Dingle is responsible for the hand sanitiser shortage as she stockpiles.
Currently, the government has warned UK residents to stay inside to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
One thing people are finding it hard to come by is hand sanitiser, as others have been rapidly buying the antibacterial hand wash.
Meanwhile, as the soaps film around six weeks in advance, life continues as normal in Emmerdale.
In last night's episode (Monday, March 30), Charity prepared for her girlfriend Vanessa to come home from hospital after her operation.Rhona dropped by to bring Vanessa some flowers over and found Charity and Tracy cleaning.
Tracy told Rhona that Charity had been up since 6am disinfecting every door handle.
Rhona looked over at Charity's table where she had her cleaning supplies and antibacterial hand gel and quipped: "That is a lot of hand sanitiser."
However, Charity explained the doctor told her Vanessa needs to avoid picking up infections.
But viewers joked that Charity is behind the hand sanitiser shortage.
How Coronavirus has affected the soaps
Although life is continuing as normal in soapland, the coronavirus has affected the soaps.
UK soaps, including Emmerdale and Coronation Street, have stopped filming in order to protect their cast, crew and production teams.
And ITV bosses have also reduced the amount of episodes airing each week. Emmerdale now airs three, instead of its usual seven.
The soap airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm and is followed by Coronation Street at 7:30pm.
BBC soap EastEnders has also stopped production and reduced its weekly episodes.
EastEnders now airs Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm.
At the time of writing there are 22,141 cases of coronavirus and 1408 people have died.
Emmerdale now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.