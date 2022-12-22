Emmerdale: Charity to fall pregnant with Mack in double baby twist?

In Emmerdale, Chloe is currently pregnant with Mack’s baby after Mack had a secret one-night stand with her, cheating on Charity.

However, now Mack’s dreams of becoming a father could be about to step up a gear.

A new fan theory suggests that Charity may also be pregnant with another one of Mack’s children.

Chloe is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Chloe is pregnant with Mack’s baby

After his one-night stand, Mack begged Chloe to keep his secret safe.

Everything seemed to be under control until Mack found out that Chloe is pregnant.

Since then, Mack’s been promising that he’ll support Chloe and the baby the best that he can.

He is desperate to become a father but also wants to stay with Charity.

Mack has contemplated telling Charity the truth but instead, he ended up proposing to her.

With the couple engaged, Mack can’t risk Charity finding out the truth about Chloe’s baby being his.

However, a new fan theory suggests that Mack might get more than he bargained for – becoming a father to not one but two new-borns.

Could Charity be pregnant again? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Charity pregnant with Mack’s baby?

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Charity could be pregnant again with Mack’s baby.

One fan sparked the theory, stating: “Charity will be announcing she’s pregnant next week.”

Just speculation but #emmerdale keeps doing the absolute worst with Mack and Charity so why not have him with 2 babies coming for 2023. — shady smith (@shadysmith3) December 21, 2022

They then added: “Just speculation but Emmerdale keeps doing the absolute worst with Mack and Charity so why not have him with 2 babies coming for 2023.”

Could they be onto something?

Mack and Charity suffered an ectopic pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Charity be pregnant again?

Viewers will know that Charity was pregnant with Mack’s baby.

She initially wanted an abortion but after seeing how much Mack longed to be a dad, she decided to keep the baby.

However, she unfortunately suffered an ectopic pregnancy, meaning that the pregnancy wasn’t viable.

Not long after, the couple got into a row on a wellbeing retreat when Mack suggested that they try for another baby again.

Charity then made it clear that if Mack wanted to have a baby, it wouldn’t be with her.

He then went and had a one-night stand with Chloe, who fell pregnant.

But, now, could Charity be pregnant again?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

