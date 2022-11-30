Emmerdale characters whose ages just don’t add up

Emmerdale is constantly introducing new cast members, but sometimes their ages can get slightly confusing.

Over the last few years new Emmerdale faces have arrived and as we learned more about their background, it became clear some of their ages just don’t add up.

With Caleb Miligan about to arrive – and exactly where he fits into Chas and Cain’s life age-wise yet to be revealed – it creates yet another age question.

Just how old are this lot?

Emmerdale ages that don’t add up

Villagers seem to have forgotten Mack’s actual age (Credit: ITV)

Mackenzie Boyd

Mackenzie arrived in the village in October 2020 and is the younger brother of Moira Dingle.

When he arrived in Emmerdale, Moira told Mackenzie the real reason she left their family and cut contact with them when she was a teenager.

He was 10 when Moira left their family and at the time Moira was 18, meaning there is roughly an 8 year age gap between the siblings

Moira was born on April 25th 1971 making her 51 years old. Mack’s birthday hasn’t been confirmed but if he’s around 8 years younger than his sister, he would be 43 years old.

Mack is currently engaged with Charity Dingle, but it has previously been referenced that Mack is much younger that Charity.

However Charity was born on January 9 1976 making her 46 years old, which means there’s only a three year age gap between her and Mack.

Lawrence Robb, who plays Mackenzie was born in 1991 making him around 31 years old.

Chloe’s age has never been confirmed (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Harris

Chloe Harris was introduced last year as the sister of Sarah Sugden’s heart donor.

But what she only recently found out is Damon and Karen are not her biological parents.

It turns out Kerry Wyatt is her biological mother.

Kerry told Chloe that she got pregnant with Chloe when she was young.

By this time, Kerry had already had her daughter Amy and she had been put in foster care.

So Kerry decided to let her friend Karen adopt Chloe, knowing she could give her a better life.

However Chloe’s age has never actually been confirmed.

She doesn’t appear to go to school, nor does she have a job – so where does she fit?

It is thought she is around 19 years old.

But then why is she sleeping with the likes of Mack and Nate who are MUCH older – yet no one’s picking up on the huge age differences?

Meena and Manpreet had a pretty big age gap (Credit: ITV)

Meena Jutla and Manpreet Sharma

Serial killer Meena Jutla arrived in 2020.

However her arrival didn’t go down well with her sister Manpreet.

Fans noticed that Meena looked much younger than Manpreet, some even theorising that Manpreet was actually her mother.

Throughout her time on the soap Manpreet would talk about her childhood with Manpreet, suggesting there wasn’t a big age gap between the sisters.

However Manpreet was born on June 23 1973, making her 49 years old and Meena was born on March 23rd 1991, making her 31 years old, so there was a 17 year difference.

This doesn’t really make them ‘children’ at the same time, does it?

There’s so many questions about Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Caleb Miligan

Recently Emmerdale confirmed that Will Ash will be joining the soap, playing Cain’s brother Caleb Miligan which left fans completely baffled.

The Dingle family tree is already confusing enough but it has been confirmed that Caleb is the son of Faith Dingle, making him Cain and Chas’s brother.

It hasn’t been confirmed who Caleb’s father is or when he was born. However the new character leaves us with many questions.

The first being when did Faith have him? We know she was married to Shadrach but had a one-night stand with his brother Zak which resulted in Cain being born.

Faith then had Chas with Shadrach but she ended up leaving Shadrach and her children in the middle of the night having had enough of his abuse.

So did she have Caleb with someone else? Is he Shadrach’s son? Is he younger than Cain and Chas? Or older?

