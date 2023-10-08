New Emmerdale character ‘has darker side to him’ as villain twist teased: ‘There are lots of complexities’

Emmerdale is getting a dark new villain – and he’s arriving next week. The ITV soap has announced they have signed an EastEnders star up to take the role of Jai Sharma’s biological father Amit.

Actor Anil Goutam, last seen in EastEnders as evil Ranveer Gulati, will arrive in the village next week. He will come face to face with son Suni and biological son Jai.

Anil will play a new villain in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss Laura Shaw revealed: “What you’ll see with Amit is quite a dark and complex character. And although we see Suni wanting to stick around, could Suni end up regretting that?

“Is Amit hiding another secret that threatens to blow the whole family apart?” Seems likely!

New Emmerdale villain hiding a huge secret

And now actor Anil has opened up about playing the character. Speaking to EntertainmentDaily! and other media, he said: “I’m really pleased with how it’s been written, because there are lots of complexities in this guy.

“Emmerdale allowed me that freedom and they spent time talking to me. The show’s producer Laura Shaw spoke to me about the character and asked what my thoughts on him were as well.

Anil played Ranveer in EastEnders but now he’s an Emmerdale villain (Credit: BBC)

“Amit has a darker side to him, but not in his own mind! In his own mind, Amit does what he does to protect his family – but it’s a question of what he thinks is the right thing. I think he can convince himself of pretty much anything being the right thing to protect them.”

And with Laura already teasing Amit’s other huge secret, Anil has hinted what it could be. He added: “It allows an insight into Amit which, when you first meet him, you probably won’t expect.

Read more: Emmerdale fans fear who shock pregnancy could be after boss teases unhappy surprise

“It’s not something you would first guess is this person. There is a darker side as I’ve just said.

“It’s always nice for an actor to explore a darkness. But if it was purely written like that, I don’t think it would be as much fun because it would be a caricature. It’s not written like that, it’s written as a complex person.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!