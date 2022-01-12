Emmerdale casts Pierce Harris’s son to bring trouble for Rhona

Emmerdale is introducing Pierce Harris‘s son who will arrive in the village with Rhona Goskirk in his sights.

The new arrival is set to bring heartbreak for Rhona who has just managed to get her life back on track and find happiness with Marlon Dingle.

Marcus Dean will turn up next month and it’s not long before Rhona comes face to face with him. But how will she react?

Is it a case of like father like son? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Marcus Dean in Emmerdale?

Marcus certainly has his father’s good looks – but is that the only similarity?

Was Pierce an abusive father as well as husband? And has this rubbed off on his son?

What does he even want with Rhona? Is he here for forgiveness – or revenge?

Pierce is still in prison after he raped Rhona and then murdered her fiancé Graham when he was released.

But the trauma still remains fresh for Rhona – can she allow Marcus into her life? Or is that opening herself up to even more pain?

And what would Marcus’s presence mean for her relationship with Marlon? Could it destroy their happy ending?

Will the meeting bring pain for Rhona? (Credit: ITV)

When does Pierce’s son arrive in Emmerdale?

The storyline kicks off when Marcus arrives on screen on Thursday, February 3.

Producer Kate Brooks revealed: “Marcus’s arrival will certainly ruffle a few feathers and flutter a few hearts in the village.

“However, people will soon realise there’s more to Marcus than merely being the son of Pierce.

“But will our villagers give him a chance or will he be forever doomed to live in the shadow of his father’s heinous crimes?”

Darcy Grey will play Marcus. Of his new role, he said: “When my agent sent me the character of Marcus Dean, I was quietly smiling inside.

“We share so many similarities, both the good – and perhaps – some of the bad! I thought ‘I know who this kid is’.

“To then get the call to say that the role was mine was one of those pinch-yourself moments we actors simply dream of.”

He continued: “For Marcus, the battle of being torn between wanting to forget his relationship with his Dad but also ultimately, wanting to simply be loved is a challenge many of us face, and one that I hope I can bring some truth to.

“He is such an open book, with such an uncertain future that I just can’t wait for you all to see where his journey in the village takes him!”

Pierce Harris wasn’t a nice man (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who was Pierce Harris in Emmerdale?

Pierce Harris was in the village from 2016 until 2017 before returning in 2020.

Pierce was married to his first wife Tess Harris, who died in 2016 after being run over by Kirin Kotecha.

He went on to marry Rhona Goskirk but raped her on their wedding day.

Pierce eventually went to prison, however he was released in 2020 and murdered Rhona’s boyfriend, Graham Foster.

Pierce took Rhona’s best friend Vanessa hostage but she was eventually found and saved and Pierce was sent back to prison.

