Emmerdale cast share birthday wishes for Jeff Hordley's 50th

Stars of Emmerdale have hit up social media to pay birthday tributes to Jeff Hordley for his 50th birthday this weekend.
Jeff, who plays Cain Dingle, turned 50 yesterday (Saturday, March 7) and is clearly as popular with his castmates as he is with viewers!
Charley Webb, who plays on-screen daughter, Debbie, shared a pic of the pair on Instagram.
Alongside the glam snap she wrote:"Happy fifty years to my right arm."
HaPpY FiFtY YeArS to my right arm @jeffpercy. And HaPpY TwElVe YeArS to my middle rotter who makes me do TiKToks that I definitely can’t do @misskewell_ 💛
And Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle, joked that Jeff was actually turning 40.
"Happy 40th Birthday to my favourite Cain Dingle in the whole of Emmerdale/the world," he quipped.
Fans also chimed in on social media to celebrate the soap's ultimate bad boy...
Happy Birthday Jeff Hordley.
Let’s celebrate with a throwback to Cain’s 40th
“You can both do one”
“Surprise”
— Danny Miller Fans (@DannyMillerClub) March 7, 2020
Happy 50th birthday Jeff hordley aka Cain dingle .. hope you have a fantastic day 🥂🎂🥳😁💖@ZoeHenry03 @HordleyJeff @nattycatjc @emmerdale pic.twitter.com/hv2dabMx4H
— eileen s (@staar818) March 7, 2020
Wishing Jeff hordley happy birthday again 😜🥳🥂😂💖@HordleyJeff @nattycatjc @ZoeHenry03 @emmerdale @MissCharleyWebb pic.twitter.com/lTjCZlcgpt
— eileen s (@staar818) March 7, 2020
Jeff has been a part of Emmerdale since he was 27, joining in 1997. He's as handsome now as ever, we're sure you'll agree!
The brooding Dingle has tucked plenty of drama under his belt within that time. Most recently he accidentally shot his son Nate, thinking he was an intruder, which has been hush-hushed.
There's squeaky bum time in the village with DI Malone on the sniff to discover who was responsible.
