Emmerdale cast look unrecognisable as they return to filming

The Emmerdale cast looked unrecognisable in behind-the-scenes pictures as they returned to filming.

It was announced yesterday (Wednesday, May 21) that the ITV soap was the first in the UK to resume prodcution and would be doing six special lockdown episodes.

The news was announced on This Morning by Sharon Marshall. Meanwhile behind-the-scenes clips showed Danny Miller and Jeff Hordley, who play Aaron Dingle and Cain Dingle, on the set.

The two actors looked completely different as they kept their lockdown looks.

Danny and Jeff's new look

In the pictures, Danny's hair was still extremely short after shaving it off during lockdown.

Meanwhile Jeff was still rocking the outline of his moustache, which he debuted in a This Morning interview last month. It does seem he's shaved the bulk of it off, though.

A different looking Cain (Credit: ITV)

The different looks will accurately represent life in lockdown, that's for sure!

Strict guidelines in place as Emmerdale returns to work

However filming will return with strict guidelines and social distancing measures.

Jeff has grown a moustache (Credit: ITV)

They are using a pared back crew to ensure they meet health and safety protocols. They will also keep in line with the social distancing measures.

The episodes will take two weeks to film.

Jeff and Danny are back on set (Credit: ITV)

The channel is working with the government to make sure all cast and crew are protected and there are strict guidelines in place whilst filming.

The measures will not only include social distancing. Filming units will stay together to work in designated studios with the crew using their own, sanitised equipment.

Who will be in the episodes?

Cain and Aaron will feature in the first of the six episodes

Chas and Paddy will also feature in an episode (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Paddy , Sam and Lydia, Marlon, Al and Ellis, Mandy and Vinny, and Jimmy and Nicola, will all follow.

Old resentments and past feuds will resurface and old wounds will be exposed. Elsewhere, relationships will come under scrutiny and doubts and insecurities will be laid bare.

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

