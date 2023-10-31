Emmerdale has seemingly revealed Caleb and Tracy are at the centre of the “passionate and steamy” affair storyline teased earlier this month.

The duo shared a shock kiss tonight in the heat of the moment, but it’s clear Tracy’s conflicted over her feelings. With an affair plot confirmed recently by show bosses, it seems more than likely this is the start of it.

Caleb left out some crucial details from his story to the Dingle Court! (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Emmerdale tonight?

The Dingle Court continued tonight as Lydia tried to work out who killed Craig. After Belle’s story was revealed yesterday – or at least the parts of it Belle wanted to share with her family – it was the turn of several others tonight.

First, Chas and Charity were shown getting drunk at the Woolpack in the back room. Charity was then seen confessing to Chas she wanted to get back with Mack and she was going to tell him the very next day.

Then we went to Vinny and Aaron, arguing at the scrap yard. Aaron turned on Vinny and demanded he pay back every penny he’d made since Liv’s death as it was all money owed to Aaron. However, Vinny didn’t reveal this detail to the Dingle Court. He instead told them they were talking about their future.

Caleb and Nate then revealed their stories. It turned out Tracy was central to both. She argued with Nate over his role in supporting Caleb as he beat up Amit. She then stormed over to Caleb to tell him to keep Nate out of his violent altercations in future.

“Nobody owns Nate and certainly nobody owns me,” she screamed just before Caleb pulled her in for a kiss.

Although Tracy pushed him back, after a split second looking at him, she was the one who went back for more! After they kissed passionately, Tracy fled Caleb’s house and returned to Nate.

She could barely look him in the eye, especially when she noticed Caleb had sent her a text reading: “Our secret is safe with me.” Nate believed she was still angry with him. But little does he know what was really bothering her…

Tracy and Nate aren’t exactly love’s young dream (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale affair for Caleb and Tracy?

Tracy and Nate may have only been married for five minutes, but things have been rocky from the start (actually from the start of their whole relationship, not just their marriage). He’s previously cheated on her, she was then left furious when he got involved with Harry and the guns and kicked him out. Then she took him back, on the proviso it was no more lies.

But now she’s the one keeping a secret!

So, is Caleb and Tracy’s kiss going to turn into a full-blown affair? It looks likely!

At a recent Emmerdale press day, producer Laura Shaw revealed: “We love an affair in soap, so we’ve got a very passionate, steamy affair coming up between two people, and one of them at the moment is seemingly very happily married.”

She continued: “The affair is going to have huge repercussions.” And one of the big repercussions will see a new arrival coming to the village.

Laura added: “It’s going to affect a lot of our villagers. It’s also going to ultimately lead to a new arrival joining the show, which I can’t tell you about just yet because it won’t be until next year, but we’re very excited about it here.”

But one thing’s for sure – it’s going to cause chaos with fan favourites. The producer teased: “It’s going to be explosive, and that new arrival is going to cause uproar in the village.”

It now seems certain Laura was referring to Caleb and Tracy. But how will this new arrival fit in? Who is it? And what will happen when Nate finds out the trut?. Are Tracy and Nate strong enough to survive this?

Tracy and Nate have sparked affair rumours in previous Emmerdale episodes (Credit: ITV)

Fans have predicted this Emmerdale affair already

The surprise kiss may not come as a shock to some fans, who already saw this coming.

Earlier this year Tracy was determined to raise the funds to start her own nursery. She received a surprise offer of help from Caleb. But things turned sour when he wanted to see her business plan and asked too many tough questions. Tracy felt humiliated and Nate was furious.

However, back when these scenes aired in July, fans spotted chemistry between Tracy and Caleb – and were soon predicting they would sleep together.

“Anybody else think Tracy will sleep with Caleb?” questioned one. Another said: “How long till Tracy and Caleb have an affair?”

