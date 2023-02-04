Emmerdale fans have worked out what Caleb Miligan’s real plan is.

The millionaire businessman arrived in the village at Christmas as the long-lost brother of Cain and Chas Dingle

He has been seen trying to ingratiate himself into the Dingles.

Having help get Kyle out of young offenders and Cain out of prison, Caleb finally appeared to win his brother over.

But after bonding in the pub, Caleb was seen by viewers seemingly betraying Cain.

Emmerdale fans are convinced Caleb is working against Kim Tate (Credit: ITV)

Caleb betrays Cain in Emmerdale

Picking up his phone in his car, he spoke to a mystery person and revealed his plan.

“We’re finally making headway,” he said.

“We keep reeling them in until we get exactly what we want.”

Emmerdale: Fans work out who he’s working against

But while many viewers thought Caleb was talking about Cain and the Dingles, others have ‘worked out’ his true plan.

Viewers know Caleb has been signing a deal to work with Kim Tate on her new stud farm venture.

I think Caleb working for Zoe Tate and Joe Tate to get revenge on Kim Tate.

She has been seen brushing off husband Will Taylor’s concerns about Caleb.

And fans think she should listen to him – because Caleb is coming for her.

One said: “I think Caleb working for Zoe Tate and Joe Tate to get revenge on Kim Tate for their family and get Home Farm back from Kim.”

Is Kim Tate in danger from Caleb on Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “Caleb is definitely undercover and is working for Joe Tate I’m calling it now.”

A third said: “New #emmerdale theory. Caleb is working with Nicky and Caleb is secretly faith and Frank Tate’s son. Only reason I can think of him targeting the Tates.”

“I hadn’t thought of it until now, but now I’ve seen someone mention a possible link to Caleb,” another said.

“I think Nicky could be his son.

“They’re both up to something of course, and both now involved with Home Farm, although Caleb’s call was seemingly more related to the Dingles, so I don’t know how that would fit into it all.”

Who do you think Caleb is?

