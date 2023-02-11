emmerdale caleb miligan comp itv
Emmerdale: Caleb ‘clue’ convinces fans of who he really is

Caleb is hiding a whopping secret

By Entertainment Daily

Emmerdale fans have spotted an intriguing clue that proves who Caleb really is.

The businessman is played by actor Will Ash and arrived on Christmas Day.

Caleb on Emmerdale looking menacing
Emmerdale Caleb is hiding a huge secret – and fans think they know what it is (Credit: ITV)

He is said to be the long-lost son of Faith Dingle, and long-lost brother of Cain and Chas Dingle.

That seems to be true from flashbacks to when Caleb first met Cain when they were teenagers.

However it was recently revealed that Caleb is hiding a major secret.

After patching up things with Cain, Caleb was welcomed properly into the family.

But afterwards he made a secret phone call to someone – regarding a top secret plan.

“We’re finally making headway,” he said to a mystery caller.

Emmerdale - Chas Tells Caleb Off (10th February 2023)

Emmerdale teases true identity of Caleb

“We keep reeling them in until we get exactly what we want.”

Fans have been full of theories ranging from Caleb being a secret Tate to an undercover police officer.

And last night’s episode provided an intriguing clue about the latter.

While the family struggled to remember what Paddy Kirk was wearing before his disappearance, Caleb had no problem.

He recounted his outfit precisely down to the shoes – and fans think it’s proof Caleb is definitely undercover.

One said: “#Emmerdale Oh Caleb – your description of Paddy was very policeyfied then….Are we sure you aren’t an undercover cop?”

Emmerdale's Jane Hudson is on Loose Women
Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson insisted Caleb is not an undercover cop (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “#Emmerdale Caleb giving a very forensic account of how Paddy was dressed. Just how a [police officer] would if talking to his superiors.”

A third said: “Caleb very observant on what Paddy was wearing. Worthy of an undercover cop, I deem #Emmerdale.”

However Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson insisted this week that Caleb isn’t an undercover police officer.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year? 

“I can tell you he’s not an undercover cop,” she said on Loose Women.

“Coronation Street did that recently with Spider, so we’re not going to copy that.”

She added: “There is a secret about Caleb, but viewers haven’t guessed it yet, and I’ve been reading all the theories.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

