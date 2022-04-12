Emmerdale fans go wild as Cain and Rhona share a scene together

Emmerdale fans went wild as Cain Dingle and Rhona Goskirk shared a scene together in last night’s episode (Monday, April 11 2022).

The two shared a scene in the Woolpack and fans were thrilled to see real-life couple Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry acting alongside each other in Emmerdale.

Rhona celebrated her birthday (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain and Rhona share a scene together and fans go wild

In last night’s scenes, April Windsor threw a surprise birthday party for Rhona Goskirk.

Rhona was meant to go and visit her fiancé Marlon but Chas volunteered for Cain to take her place so she could enjoy the party.

Later Cain returned to the pub and Rhona asked Cain if he visited Marlon.

Cain and Rhona were in a scene together (Credit: ITV)

He told her he did but Marlon ended up falling asleep after his physio.

Rhona asked if Marlon asked after her and he said that he told Marlon she was with April.

Fans loved seeing Jeff and Zoe on-screen together.

I love seeing scenes with Rhona and Cain interacting, just knowing they're a couple in real life. #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) April 11, 2022

That was a rare exchange of words between Rhona & Cain, real life husband & wife #Emmerdale — Pam (@moore95_pamela) April 11, 2022

Rare Cain & Rhona scene klaxon!!! 👍 #Emmerdale — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) April 11, 2022

A rare Rhona and Cain scene which means all of Twitter are going to lose their minds #Emmerdale — Sal (@salhypes) April 11, 2022

When did Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry get married? Do they have any kids?

Jeff and Zoe met on the set of Emmerdale in 2001 when Zoe first joined as Rhona.

Jeff joined the soap as Cain the year before when the character arrived in the village for the funeral of his cousin Butch (who turned out to be Cain’s half-brother).

Zoe and Jeff went on to get married in 2003 and now they have two children together.

Jeff and Zoe with their co-star Charley Webb (Credit: SplashNews.com/Brett D. Cove)

Their oldest child Violet was born in 2005 and their son Stan was born in 2008.

Jeff and Zoe also have two dogs named Rita and Ronald.

The couple also run their own allotment together.

The couple got an allotment in part because of Jeff’s Crohn’s Disease. He was advised to stop eating processed food.

