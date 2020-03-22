Emmerdale's Cain and Moira could get back together, says actor Jeff Hordley

Actor Jeff Hordley has said he wants Cain Dingle to get back together with estranged wife Moira Barton in Emmerdale.

The fractious couple split after Cain's secret son, Nate, seduced Moira in his convoluted revenge scheme against his dad for not knowing he existed.

Cain could reunite with Moira - if Jeff gets his way (Credit: ITV)

Fans were devastated when 'Coira' split but Jeff has thrown his support behind a reunion attempt.

"I'd love them to be back together as I love working with Natalie," he said. "We have a shorthand on set with each other so it makes working with her really easy. It would be nice for them to back together."

He added: "The interesting thing is Moira, Nate, Cain – how will they exist in a village together? It's similar to the Cain and Charity and Debbie thing, they're always going to be bound by their child and they have to get on in some shape of form they have to move forward as any parent does when a relationship breaks down and there’s children involved.

"That's where will see how they cope with life apart but having to be tied by and sharing the childcare."

Cain is up against evil DI Malone (Credit: ITV)

But before Cain can even think of getting back with Moira, he's got evil DI Malone to contend with - and he may not survive.

He said: "Mark and myself have just been really enjoying these sparring matches. But I do think he's met his match - maybe on both counts. As the story will play out, we'll find out."

And he doesn't know if he can survive the battle: "I don't know. I've not read the scripts, so I don't know whether that involves me or not.

"Or if the story then pushes forward with other characters or whether I carry on with it. They don't tell us much, believe it or not."

He added: "I am pleased to get an adversary. I've not had one for a while. It’s great. It’s been fun to do and I hope it translates on the screen I am sure it will.

"You'll see him revert to his old self. He'll have to dig deep to overcome Malone. He’s got to take charge of Will and Billy. He's got to take control of the situation."

