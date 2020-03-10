Emmerdale's Bradley Johnson looks unrecognisable as he attends TRIC awards

Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny in Emmerdale, looked unrecognisable today as he attended the TRIC awards.

The actor posted a picture to his Twitter account. He looked very smart in a suit as he posed in front of the TRIC sign.

Alongside the picture he tweeted: "At the @TRICawards with the wonderful @emmerdale gang! #tricawards #emmerdale #awards #london."

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the post.

Lisa Riley, who plays Vinny's 'mum' Mandy Dingle wrote: "Have a bloody belter."

One fan wrote: "Enjoy."

Recently Bradley left his co-star in stitches after revealing an 'embarrassing' wardrobe malfunction that happened when he went for a run.

On Twitter he wrote: "I went for a run today, all was great, but I couldn't help thinking 'bloody hell my arse is cold'."

"I heard a couple of cars beeping, thought nothing of it until I got home and realised I ripped my shorts all the way down my arse. Literally I couldn't be more embarrassed."

I went for a for a run today. all was great, but i couldn't help thinking "bloody hell my arse is cold". I heard a couple of cars beeping, thought nothing of it. UNTIL I got home and realised I ripped my shorts all the way down my arse. LITERALLY Couldn't be more #embarrased — Bradley Johnson (@Brad_J_J) March 5, 2020

The actor joined the cast of Emmerdale last year as Mandy Dingle's 'son'.

Mandy returned after 17 years away from the village with teenager Vinny.

Although Mandy has led her family to believe that Vinny is her son, viewers know that they are not related.

But if he isn't Mandy's son, then who is he?

Vinny isn't technically Mandy's son (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers slam Tracy as she lays into Charity

Before landing his role in Emmerdale, Bradley appeared in BBC series The syndicate playing Noah Stevenson for four episodes.

The talented actor has also appeared in Harriet's Army, Shameless, Five Days, and And When Did You Last See Your Father?

As well as being an actor, Bradley also has a cracking set of lungs and was a finalist on BBC's Let It Shine back in 2017.

Bradley sang on Let It Shine back in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Marlon's rushed to hospital

The show searched for new talent to form a fictional boy band for The Band musical, which featured the music of Take That.

Bradford-born Bradley performed Bring Him Home from the musical Les Miserables, in front of judges Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp, Gary Barlow and Amber Riley.

He told the panel: "I've been singing since I was five. Singing is my passion and it's something that I'd love to do."

He then proceeded to sing his heart out in front of the studio audience and received a standing ovation.

Did you see Bradley on Let It Shine back in 2017?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!