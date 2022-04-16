Meena from Emmerdale smirking and Killing Eva's Villanelle looking sinister in a comp image
Soaps

Emmerdale boss’s confession about Meena and Killing Eve’s Villanelle

The soap took inspiration from a huge show

By Entertainment Daily

Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks has finally revealed the inspiration behind Meena Jutla.

The serial killer’s time in the village is now at an end after being found guilty of three murders.

The serial killer has terrorised Emmerdale for two years (Credit: ITV)
The serial killer has terrorised Emmerdale for two years (Credit: ITV)

Now with only her sentencing to come for the killing of Andrea Tate, Ben Tucker and Leanna Cavanagh, Meena will soon be gone.

And now the soap’s producer has revealed how Killing Eve assassin Villanelle inspired the plot.

Producer Kate explained: “I would be lying if I said we hadn’t talked about it.

Read more: Emmerdale: Meena is in prison, but it’s not the end – her last episode confirmed

Killing Eve and Jodie Comer has been a joy to watch and there are definitely elements of that in Meena.

“The way she enjoys the kill, and the flippancy they both have about death and people dying.

“They enjoy the process of seeing the life leave someone’s body, which is very dark, but that is what makes them so interesting.

Emmerdale boss reveals inspiration behind Meena Jutla

“The thing we say when chatting about Meena is that when you are watching all these deeds unfold you kind of enjoyed it.

“Even though it is heartbreaking for Liam and Charles actually you are almost rooting for this character because she does it with a sense of style and wit.

“And so there is this dark comedy with Meena too, again, similar to Killing Eve.

Jodie Comer Villanelle Killing Eve
Emmerdale killer Meena was inspired by Killing Eve’s Villanelle (Credit: BBC)

“Essentially these characters are irredeemable, but at the same time you can’t help but like them.”

But while Meena’s story is coming to an end – she still has one more episode left.

Actress Paige Sandhu will appear in Monday night’s episode as Meena faces a huge shock.

Read more: OPINION: Emmerdale FINALLY got a serial killer story right with Meena Jutla’s trial

She will be seen appearing in court as the judge hands down her sentence for the three murders.

Spoilers for the episode reveal Meena will be overjoyed to see her sister in court with her.

However her smile will be wiped off her face as she hears her sentence…

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paul Sinha with his husband on their wedding day
Paul Sinha pays tribute to husband Oliver Levy as he issues health update on Loose Women
Emmerdale's Meena in two headshots comp - in one she grins, in the second she scowls
Emmerdale: Meena is in prison, but it’s not the end – her last episode confirmed
Brenda Blethyn smiling wearing a white jack on This Morning appearance
Vera star Brenda Blethyn on devastation over ex-husband’s infidelity
Dan Walker smiling as he hosts on BBC Breakfast
Dan Walker ‘ruffled feathers’ over refusal to ever work on Sundays
Tamara and Brent frowning on Married At First Sight Australia
Married At First Sight Australia: Are Tamara and Brent still together?
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz side by side at events
‘Devastated’ Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz issue request to wedding guests