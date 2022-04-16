Emmerdale boss’s confession about Meena and Killing Eve’s Villanelle

Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks has finally revealed the inspiration behind Meena Jutla.

The serial killer’s time in the village is now at an end after being found guilty of three murders.

The serial killer has terrorised Emmerdale for two years (Credit: ITV)

Now with only her sentencing to come for the killing of Andrea Tate, Ben Tucker and Leanna Cavanagh, Meena will soon be gone.

And now the soap’s producer has revealed how Killing Eve assassin Villanelle inspired the plot.

Producer Kate explained: “I would be lying if I said we hadn’t talked about it.

“Killing Eve and Jodie Comer has been a joy to watch and there are definitely elements of that in Meena.

“The way she enjoys the kill, and the flippancy they both have about death and people dying.

“They enjoy the process of seeing the life leave someone’s body, which is very dark, but that is what makes them so interesting.

Emmerdale boss reveals inspiration behind Meena Jutla

“The thing we say when chatting about Meena is that when you are watching all these deeds unfold you kind of enjoyed it.

“Even though it is heartbreaking for Liam and Charles actually you are almost rooting for this character because she does it with a sense of style and wit.

“And so there is this dark comedy with Meena too, again, similar to Killing Eve.

Emmerdale killer Meena was inspired by Killing Eve’s Villanelle (Credit: BBC)

“Essentially these characters are irredeemable, but at the same time you can’t help but like them.”

But while Meena’s story is coming to an end – she still has one more episode left.

Actress Paige Sandhu will appear in Monday night’s episode as Meena faces a huge shock.

She will be seen appearing in court as the judge hands down her sentence for the three murders.

Spoilers for the episode reveal Meena will be overjoyed to see her sister in court with her.

However her smile will be wiped off her face as she hears her sentence…

