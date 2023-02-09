Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson makes huge Caleb revelation on Loose Women

Taking part in Super Soap Month on today’s episode of Loose Women (Thursday February 9, 2023), Emmerdale boss, Jane Hudson, made a huge revelation about Caleb.

Being asked a question about Caleb’s true intentions, Jane spilled the beans.

But, what revelation was made about Caleb by Emmerdale boss, Jane Hudson?

Caleb wants something from Cain – but what? (Credit: ITV)

Caleb’s identity has been a mystery

Since his arrival in Emmerdale, Caleb’s kept his true identity a secret.

He introduced himself as Faith Dingle’s son and therefore Cain and Chas’ brother.

However, he’s not revealed much more about himself other than the fact that he’s a businessman with a good bit of money in his pockets.

Recently, Caleb has been getting involved in Kyle’s case, has defended Sam from Will, and has joined forces with Kim to open a stud farm.

Last week, part of the truth was uncovered when Caleb made a mysterious phone call.

After finally getting Cain on side, Caleb told the person on the phone that things were going in the right direction.

They had Cain right where they wanted him.

Yes, Caleb exposed himself as a bad guy, plotting against Cain.

However, it’s unknown at the moment as to what exactly Caleb wants from Cain.

Caleb is not an undercover cop (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jane Hudson shuts down Caleb fan theory

Many fans believe that Caleb is an undercover cop, trying to get Cain into trouble.

However, when asked on Loose Women if Caleb is an undercover cop, Jane revealed: “I can tell you he’s not an undercover cop.

“Coronation Street recently did that story brilliantly with Spider so we’re not going to copy it.”

Jane’s keeping her mouth tight-lipped as to Caleb’s secret but it looks like viewers have been barking up the wrong tree with their guesses so far.

Jane confessed: “There is a secret about Caleb and viewers have not guessed it. ”

Viewers have previously guessed that Caleb is working with Nicky at Home Farm, has links to Joe or Jamie Tate, or is Chloe Harris’ dad.

But, according to Jane, viewers haven’t sussed it!

What do you think Caleb’s secret could be?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What is Caleb’s secret? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!