Emmerdale: Billy will die as he’s lured to Meena’s lair, fans predict

Is this the end for Billy?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans are predicting Billy will be murdered by Meena as she plans to lure him to her lair.

Recently Meena told Billy she was pregnant with his baby, but claimed to have a miscarriage when she got caught up in the Woolpack explosion.

Currently serial killer Meena is holding Vinny and Manpreet in an abandoned barn.

Meena has Vinny and Manpreet in a barn tied up (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Liam started to get suspicious of Meena’s behaviour and when he checked her records, he found no record of a pregnancy or miscarriage.

When he confronted her, she threatened to accuse him of sexually harassing her.

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, January 12) Liam decided to tell Leyla what had happened and told Billy and Dawn that Meena faked her pregnancy and miscarriage.

Billy rang Meena to try and get some answers and she told him that Liam has issues with her and he’s lying.

Emmerdale Dec 16 Meena persuades Billy she should move in for Christmas
Billy found out Meena lied about the pregnancy and miscarriage (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena to get away with murder again?

Meena then said to Billy that there was a barn near Robblesfield and told him to meet her there.

She told him to get himself there and she’d explain everything.

Meena then proceeded to stop the van, which she was using to try and kill Manpreet and Vinny.

She explained Billy was on his way but now fans are predicting Billy will be the one who’s killed.

Emmerdale: Will Billy die?

Emmerdale is staying tight-lipped on what happens next, however recently it was confirmed that Billy and Dawn are planning to get married on Valentine’s Day.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media at a recent virtual press event, producer Jane Hudson revealed: “There may be a wedding this summer. You’ll have to wait and see, but you might not guess who that is right now.”

Emmerdale Thu 6 Jan Lucas finds out about Billy and Dawn's engagement
Billy and Dawn are engaged (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Chas left devastated by huge Aaron blow

Producer Laura Shaw also revealed the date of Billy and Dawn’s wedding.

She said: “Their wedding definitely will happen this year and it will happen on the most romantic day of the year on Valentine’s Day!

“Is it going to be happy ever after for these two or will disaster strike? I suspect it’s probably the latter.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

