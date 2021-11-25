Emmerdale fans are predicting Ben will be killed by Meena after spotting a clue in last night’s scenes (Wednesday, November 25).

Ben has recently been looking for a new job down in Cornwall after being suspended from the HOP.

Aaron agreed to go to Cornwall with him, however when his sister Liv found out she wasn’t happy and tried to sabotage Ben’s potential new job pretending to be Kim and messing up his reference.

She told Ben that Aaron didn’t want to go to Cornwall.

Ben and Aaron are planning to move to Cornwall (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode, Aaron found Ben in the café and told him they should go to Cornwall to see if they could find Ben a new job as a kayak instructor.

Aaron then put his hand on Ben’s knee and Ben held Aaron’s hand.

However viewers noticed Ben was wearing a bracelet Aaron gave him and fans think this could be a hint he will be Meena’s next victim, as Meena is known for taking her victim’s jewellery.

Meena has murdered three people: Nadine, Leanna and Andrea.

Meena took Leanna’s ring and Andrea’s bracelet after killing them (Credit: ITV)

After murdering Leanna, Meena stole her ring and after killing Andrea, she took her bracelet which was given to her by her daughter Millie.

Fans think that showing Ben wearing a bracelet is a hint that he could be next and the bracelet will be Meena’s next ‘trophy.’

#Emmerdale Aaron gave Ben a bracelet as a gift. Meena loves jewelry trophies. BYE BEN — Lee Meyer // Soap Operatique (@leemeyer26) November 24, 2021

Ben Bore-me-a alot with a shiny bracelet…Meena's favorite type of man🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞@emmerdale #emmerdale — Steven ❤️ Robron & Ballum (@ncRobronfan) November 24, 2021

Nice little trinket Ben's wearing there, just the type of thing Meena likes as a souvenir after she murders someone. How convenient! And just in in time for Ben & Meena's confrontation tomorrow too! 😎 #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/mjNJGV1Q00 — Danny Miller Fansite (@DannyMFansite) November 25, 2021

Emmerdale SPOILERS: Ben and Meena’s scrap

In tonight’s Emmerdale, Ben finds the body camera footage from the survival challenge and sees someone trying to drown Vic. But he’s unaware it’s Meena on the footage.

He calls Billy asking him to take a look at the footage, but he refuses. Unbeknownst to Ben, Meena overheard and soon shows up at The HOP.

Will Meena be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Meena lunges to grab the camera from Ben but fails to get it from him as he heads off with it.

Meena chases him but slips in the wine that Liv spilled earlier.

As Meena lies lifeless on the floor, panicked Ben has no idea what to do.

