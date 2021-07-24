Emmerdale fans have been distracted by Ben Tucker’s secret man being revealed as his dad – because the actor who plays him is an iconic star.

In last night’s episode, the drunk man turned up at the Hop and ended up in a confrontation with Ben, Aaron and Liv.

Actor Steve Marsh plays Ben’s dad Warren in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“You didn’t come here for a drink,” Ben said. “You came here to show me up and punish me for moving out.”

The man demanded money to pay for his boozing, and Aaron assumed that he was his boyfriend.

However, when Aaron confronted him about having a boyfriend, Ben revealed the truth.

The drunk man isn’t his boyfriend – he’s his dad. Ben then took him away from the Hop to make sure he got home safely.

Aaron went to find Ben and came across him rowing with his dad.

Ben shouted: “I’ve got nothing because of you, I can’t even afford to put a roof over my head because I’m shelling out for you every month to keep you safe.

Emmerdale reveals Ben Tucker’s secret

“I can’t take it. The name-calling. All the little digs. Not knowing what state you’re going to be in from one day to the next. I can’t do it anymore.”

Ben then revealed that he had moved out and was living in one of the kayak huts in the forest.

“There’s me giving you advice, truth is, what do I know about helping an addict?” he added to Aaron.

He said: “It just got worse and worse and now I’m trapped. This is it.”

Aaron tried to convinced him not to return living with his abusive dad – but Ben was having none of it.

He said: “What else am I supposed to do? He can’t look after himself. Would you turn your back on Liv?”

Ben Tucker’s secret is out in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Aaron replied: “Liv’s nowhere near his level, and besides, the way he talks to you is abuse.

“How long have you been clearing up after him and paying his bills and taking all his snide put-downs? Has it made any difference?”

Ben admitted it hasn’t and Aaron asked him to move in with him.

Steve Marsh played Ben in Big Cook Little Cook (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale fans stunned by actor Steve Marsh appearing

However while all this was going on – fans were distracted when they realised Ben’s dad is a very famous face.

Actor Steve Marsh plays him – who is best known for playing Ben in iconic children’s series Big Cook Little Cook.

One said: “Biggest shock of the night is Ben’s dad being Big Cook from Big Cook Little Cook #Emmerdale.”

A second said: “Well bloody hell!!!!

“Just seen that Ben’s dad in @emmerdale is only bloody ‘BigCook’ from Big cook little cook!?!?!”

However, a third said: “Big Cook Ben from Big Cook Little Cook was just on @emmerdale.”

