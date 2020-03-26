Emmerdale fans predict Belle and Andrea will both fall pregnant by Jamie

Emmerdale fans have predicted that both Belle Dingle and Andrea Tate will fall pregnant by Jamie Tate.

Viewers know Jamie and wife Andrea have been separated since Christmas Day. During their time apart, Jamie grew close to friend and co-worker Belle, who is dating Ellis Chapman.

Jamie and Belle ended up spending the night together in January on the night Graham Foster was killed, but kept it a secret from Andrea and Ellis.

Jamie got back together with Andrea (Credit: ITV Hub)

Recently Jamie and Andrea decided to give their relationship another chance, much to the dismay of Belle.

In last night's episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, March 25), Belle confronted Jamie whilst they were on a vet call out and said they could no longer be friends.

Jamie admitted to Belle that he wants her and that things weren't working out with Andrea.

Belle and Jamie soon ended up sharing a kiss and sleeping together in the back of his car.

Jamie and Belle slept together (Credit: ITV Hub)

Meanwhile, Andrea was waiting at home for Jamie in lingerie.

When he returned home, unable to resist his wife, Jamie slept with her as well.

Viewers now think both women are going to fall pregnant with Jamie's baby.

One wrote: "Emmerdale's Andrea and Belle will both get pregnant with Jamie Tate's baby."

Belle & andrea go be pregnant #emmerdale i call it — ITZ Christi World ❤ (@ITZChristiWorld) March 25, 2020

#Emmerdale I can see Andrea and Belle being knocked up at the same time — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) March 25, 2020

#Emmerdale also, on an American soap, Andrea and Belle would both get pregnant (which might still happen), then Kim would swap the babies. Let's be glad that's not a thing — Lee Meyer (@leemeyer26) March 25, 2020

Belle will be pregnant soon #emmerdale — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) March 25, 2020

Wudnt be surprised if Belle falls pregnant #Emmerdale — Charlotte King (@Charlotte_K13) March 25, 2020

What happens next with Jamie and Belle?

Next week, Jamie and Paddy see the vets is in financial trouble and brainstorm ways to get it back on track.

I can see Andrea and Belle being knocked up at the same time.

However it soon becomes clear they need to take drastic measures.

Jamie tells Paddy they should fire Belle (Credit: ITV)

In a bid to help the vets and cover his guilt about what happened with Belle, Jamie tells Paddy he believes they have no other option than to sack Belle and save her wages.

But will Paddy agree?

The next episode of Emmerdale airs tonight at 7pm, followed by a second episode at 8pm.

Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV from Monday, March 30.

