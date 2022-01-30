Emmerdale baby announced for 50th anniversary – who’s the mummy?

Emmerdale bosses have revealed a baby will be born during the soap’s 50th anniversary.

Jane Hudson teased that the October month of celebration will feature a new addition to the soap – but she wouldn’t reveal who the mum will be.

So here are the most likely candidates…

Charity Dingle hasn’t had a new baby in a while in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read more: 13 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Charity Dingle

At this point it would be more surprising if the new baby wasn’t born from Charity Dingle.

She has a habit of having children popping up – or out – whenever she has a lull storyline wise.

With two surprise adult children already, perhaps it’s time Charity and Mackenzie added to their little family?

Is Kerry Wyatt going to become mum to a new baby in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Wyatt

She has been spending a lot of alone time with Al Chapman lately.

It might just take the one time but with the amount of time this pair have been spending horizontally – it would be shocking if Kerry isn’t with child.

Plus with Al’s feud with Cain taking centre stage later this year and Ellis leaving – a new baby could focus his mind.

Moira Barton

Emmerdale bosses have promised that Moira will have a huge storyline later this year.

Her relationship with Cain is back on track and she’s surrounded by her family, so what’s one more baby in the mix?

With Kyle and Isaac – a new son could make the boys the future version of the Barton brothers…

Dawn will soon be married in Emmerdale – could a baby follow? (Credit: ITV)

Dawn Taylor

She’s due to walk down the aisle next month with her wedding to Billy Fletcher rapidly approaching.

And what better wedding present than conceiving their child?

Dawn’s been through hell and come out the other side – and Lucas could do with a sibling around him.

Dawn was told she couldn’t have any more children after contracting an STI that left her infertile. But stranger things than miracle babies have happened in soap…

Meena Jutla would be the perfect shock pregnancy reveal for the 50th (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Is Meena leaving Emmerdale in 2022?

Meena Jutla

This would be the ultimate shock, wouldn’t it?

The serial killer supreme making one last comeback in time for the 50th, heavily pregnant and still as unhinged as ever.

Her recent faked pregnancy and miscarriage could simply be to throw us off the scent.

Especially if Liam is the father…

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know who you want to see become mummy to a new baby.