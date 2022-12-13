Arthur looking upset and Nicola looking worried in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Arthur leaves fans in tears as he comes out to Nicola

Arthur came out to Nicola

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale teen Arthur has been upset for a while leaving his family and friends confused by his behaviour.

However in last night’s scenes (Monday, December 12) Arthur opened up to his mum’s best friend Nicola and told her that he is gay.

And Emmerdale fans were left in tears by the emotional scenes.

Emmerdale: Arthur tells Nicola he is gay

A few weeks ago, Cathy told Arthur that April had a crush on him.

However Arthur told April he only saw her as a friend, leaving her upset.

Last week, it became clear that something was upsetting Arthur.

Nicola tried to speak to him in the café but they both became distracted.

Later Noah upset Arthur when he kept making comments about April and later Arthur broke down in tears at his dad’s grave.

In last night’s episode Arthur ended up snapping at Jimmy.

Later Jimmy’s wife Nicola spotted Arthur having a go at April in the street after she invited him over for dinner.

Back at Nicola’s house, Nicola was looking Arthur, Dotty, Elliot and Angelica. Nicola told Arthur she saw him yelling at April and that he needed to apologise to her.

As the rest of the children went upstairs, Arthur asked Nicola to play a game of hangman.

As Nicola started to guess, she realised Arthur was trying to tell her that he is gay.

Emmerdale fans left in tears by emotional scenes

Later the two of them talked and Arthur admitted he feared people seeing him differently because of his sexuality.

Nicola comforted him and assured him his mother Laurel wouldn’t be upset.

Viewers were moved by the scenes and were left in tears.

But as Nicola and Arthur spoke, Jimmy’s son Elliot came downstairs and heard them talking.

He also saw the piece of paper that Arthur had written on saying: “I am gay.”

Will Elliot keep quiet?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

