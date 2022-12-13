Emmerdale teen Arthur has been upset for a while leaving his family and friends confused by his behaviour.

However in last night’s scenes (Monday, December 12) Arthur opened up to his mum’s best friend Nicola and told her that he is gay.

And Emmerdale fans were left in tears by the emotional scenes.

Arthur has been emotional recently (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Arthur tells Nicola he is gay

A few weeks ago, Cathy told Arthur that April had a crush on him.

However Arthur told April he only saw her as a friend, leaving her upset.

Last week, it became clear that something was upsetting Arthur.

Nicola tried to speak to him in the café but they both became distracted.

Later Noah upset Arthur when he kept making comments about April and later Arthur broke down in tears at his dad’s grave.

Arthur opened up to Nicola (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode Arthur ended up snapping at Jimmy.

Later Jimmy’s wife Nicola spotted Arthur having a go at April in the street after she invited him over for dinner.

Back at Nicola’s house, Nicola was looking Arthur, Dotty, Elliot and Angelica. Nicola told Arthur she saw him yelling at April and that he needed to apologise to her.

As the rest of the children went upstairs, Arthur asked Nicola to play a game of hangman.

As Nicola started to guess, she realised Arthur was trying to tell her that he is gay.

Arthur told Nicola he is gay (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans left in tears by emotional scenes

Later the two of them talked and Arthur admitted he feared people seeing him differently because of his sexuality.

Nicola comforted him and assured him his mother Laurel wouldn’t be upset.

Viewers were moved by the scenes and were left in tears.

Awww Arthur 😢. Glad he told Nicola. Made us cry that scene did #Emmerdale — Missy Willibobs (@LifeInHerYet) December 12, 2022

This broke my heart last night #emmerdale #arthur 💔 — Tracey Barraclough (@iamicaniwill) December 13, 2022

Won't lie, I did cry.

The effect was heartfelt.

It goes to show that "coming out" is still a very tough thing to do, and there is still a long way to go for acceptance. 💕🏳️‍🌈 — Jorjah McLeod (@jorjah_mac) December 13, 2022

Emmerdale either gets me laughing or crying ../ and tonight it’s crying about Arthur coming out.. 🥺🫶🏽💕 #emmerdale — Rachel McWhirter (@ibiza_r21x) December 12, 2022

Oh Arthur! 🥺 Those scenes made me tear up. And Nicola was so wonderful! #Emmerdale — Jade (@JuneGloom20) December 12, 2022

But as Nicola and Arthur spoke, Jimmy’s son Elliot came downstairs and heard them talking.

He also saw the piece of paper that Arthur had written on saying: “I am gay.”

Will Elliot keep quiet?

