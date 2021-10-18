Emmerdale characters Manpreet and Charles fell from a bridge and into a river in tonight’s episode (Monday, October 18), but are they dead?

In tonight’s scenes, the survival challenge kicked off with Meena, Manpreet, Charles, Andrea, David, Victoria, Charity and Mackenzie all taking part.

Last week viewers saw Meena damage Victoria’s harness after overhearing her boyfriend David confess to Vic that he’s in love with her and wants to be with her.

But tonight, she was horrified when her sister Manpreet took the damaged harness to get climb down a rock face. Luckily Manpreet managed to get down without any issues.

However later in the episode Charles and Manpreet were crossing a rope bridge together. Soon David and Victoria came onto the bridge to cross over.

Charles and Manpreet fell into the river (Credit: ITV)

Charles turned around and told them there should only be two people on the bridge at a time and Victoria said: “What’s the worse that could happen?”

A few seconds later, the bridge broke sending Manpreet and Charles falling down into the river below.

But are they dead? Will they survive the dangerous, rocky river?

Emmerdale: Are Manpreet and Charles dead?

It is unknown what will happen to Manpreet and Charles.

Manpreet tries to fight for her life as she’s dragged alone the river (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Malone’s body will be discovered this week, fans predict

Spoiler pictures have revealed the two characters fighting for their lives in the river.

Will the two make it out alive, or will they end up drowning?

Rebecca Sarker on filming water scenes

Recently actress Rebecca Sarker, who plays Manpreet, spoke about filming the water stunts.

When asked if it was difficult to film the water scenes she said: “I think we’re all reasonably strong swimmers. We’re reasonably fit and able.

Behind the scenes, Rebecca Sarker filming the water scenes (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Paige Sandhu reveals she wants Manpreet to kill Meena

“But the thing is, swimming doesn’t really come into it when there’s 15 tons of water!

“At one point we were attached to a rope and towed by a power boat and that was interesting. There was no swimming involved there, just clinging on for dear life.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!