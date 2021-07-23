Emmerdale fans are convinced they’ve figured out who is bullying April online.

After Leanna died, April became upset as it reminded her of the death of her mum, Donna. April decided to set up a social media page for those grieving in order to help.

April has been spending a lot of time with Cathy and Heath, who are her aunt and uncle as they’re Donna’s younger siblings.

However it’s become clear that some people have been bullying April online.

April is being bullied online (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes (Thursday, July 22) Heath returned home and tried to talk to Bob about his football game.

However Bob immediately turned his attention to April, as she posted a video about grief to her page.

Bob told April that his dad should be very proud of her, but Heath looked hurt that his dad didn’t pay any attention to him.

Later in the pub, Heath had a go at April telling her she barely knew her mum as she was only little when she died.

April told him she did remember her and that she loved her.

Heath had a go at April (Credit: ITV)

Heath reminded April that both he and Cathy’s mum, Viv, died, but they don’t mention her all the time.

Cathy tried to defend April and April said she only wanted to help people.

However Heath responded saying: “No you don’t. You want them to feel sorry for you because you’re a saddo with no mates.

“No one cares about your mum dying. They’re just watching to see how desperate you are.”

Emmerdale fans convinced Cathy and Heath are bullying April

Fans think twins Cathy and Heath could be the ones being cruel to April online (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: What’s happening on Friday, July 23 2021

Fans are convinced that Heath could be the one being horrible to April online. However some think it might be Cathy.

Amelia still getting bullied think it's by Cathy or her brother #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) July 22, 2021

"No one cares about your Mom dying, they all just think your a saddo" Really Heath? He's not gona end up being the one bullying poor April online though right? #Emmerdale 😡 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) July 23, 2021

I bet Heath is April's stalker. He's acting so horrible to April 😡😡😡😡#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) July 22, 2021

Is it Cathy or Heath who is trolling April? #emmerdale — Aggie (@MissyHarvey) July 22, 2021

Cathy is so jealous of the attention that April is getting through her online page – obvious she's the bully #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) July 22, 2021

Read more: Emmerdale: Mark Charnock reveals co-star Amelia Flanagan made him cry while filming a scene

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!