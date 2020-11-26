Emmerdale has announced two new characters Charles and Ethan will be arriving in the village.

The father and son will be played by Kevin Mathurin and upcoming actor Emile John.

Charles is a vicar and is an instant hit with the villagers. He also ends up being a great support to Harriet.

His son Ethan is intelligent. He his inherited his father’s strong sense of justice and worked hard to carve himself a successful law career.

Emmerdale announces two new characters Charles and Ethan. However it looks like there will be some drama (Credit: ITV)

But it seems like there will be trouble ahead for the two men.

They’re a close family, so when Charles discovers his son has been wrongly accused of a crime his intense need to get justice means it’s not long before they have a run in with the Dingles.

Charles and Ethan’s first appearance will be in the coming months.

Emmerdale: New characters Charles and Ethan

Producer Sophie Roper said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Kevin and Emile to the show and this dynamic new father and son duo, are set to send shockwaves through the village as they find themselves embroiled in the heart of a thought-provoking story with one of our most loved families.

“With two actors of such calibre, they’re certainly set to make their mark on the Dales.”

The new characters will arrive in coming months. But end up having a run in with the Dingle family (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about joining the show, Kevin said: “I am over the moon to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. The show has always been a family favourite and my mum is a huge fan.

The cast and crew have all been so welcoming

“The cast and crew have all been so welcoming and I am really looking forward to Charles’ storyline in the village.”

Charles will become a big help to Harriet. But they will make make an enemy of the Dingle family (Credit: ITV)

Emile said: “Being given the opportunity to play Ethan is an absolute dream come true.

“I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility in articulating his struggle with truth and authenticity and I can only hope that the audience fully engage with him the same way I have.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

