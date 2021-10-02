Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale reveals baby bump days after revealing she is pregnant

Emmerdale fave Anna Nightingale has revealed her blossoming baby bump days after revealing she is expecting her second child.

The Andrea Tate actress posed alongside co-star Amy Walsh, who is pregnant with her first baby.

Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale plays Andrea (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Anna announced she and fiancé Daren Dixon are awaiting the arrival of a sibling for daughter Autumn, five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Nightingale (@annanightingale)

Anna revealed in an interview with OK Magazine that the pregnancy was a bit of a surprise, explaining: “We were kind of like, ‘If it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Nightingale (@annanightingale)

Sadly this means that Emmerdale fans will have to say goodbye to Anna for a while, but Andrea has hinted there are plenty of ‘explosive’ scenes to come before she goes on maternity leave.

She teased: “Obviously I can’t give too much away but it’s safe to say fans need to watch out, there’s some explosive stuff coming up.

“There’s going to be a lot of drama before I get to go off have this little one. Watch this space, that’s all I can say.”

Read more: Emmerdale star Zoe Henry looks unrecognisable in throwback with co-star

Andrea Tate to become pregnant?

Emmerdale actress Anna Nightingale also revealed that her pregnancy would not be a part of Andrea’s journey, despite her being in a very loved-up relationship with vicar, Charles Anderson.

Charles is Andera’s boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing about Gabby Thomas’ pregnancy

There’s also heartache ahead though, as ex-husband Jamie Tate is assumed dead after crashing into the lake.

She has warned Kim to stay away from her and daughter Millie.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!