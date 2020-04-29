Emmerdale: Andrea's revenge plot on Belle and Jamie!

In Emmerdale over the last few weeks Jamie has been sleeping with work colleague Belle, despite recently getting back together with his wife Andrea.

In tonight's episode (Wednesday, April 29) Andrea finally learnt about her husband's affair.

As Jamie and Belle slipped off from the village Easter Egg hunt to talk, they kissed and proclaimed their love for one another.

But neither of them realised that Andrea had been watching from behind a tree and heard everything!

Jamie and Belle met up but were seen by Andrea (Credit: ITV)

What happens next in Emmerdale?

Andrea confides in Leyla

Later this week, Andrea struggles to pretend nothing is wrong in front of Jamie and Millie, but she puts on a brave face.

When she gets to work at Take A Vow, she ends up breaking down. She tells Leyla that Jamie is cheating on her with Belle.

Andrea tells Leyla about Jamie's affair (Credit: ITV)

Leyla gives Andrea some advice and tells her she needs to decide whether to keep fighting for her marriage.

This sparks an idea with Andrea and she won't be backing off so easily...

Andrea's revenge

In next week's Emmerdale, Andrea starts plotting her revenge against Belle and Jamie. Meanwhile, they have no idea she knows about their affair.

In the Woolpack, Belle and Jamie have a drink together having just had sex.

Andrea plots to get back at Belle (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Arthur and Archie's feud gets out of hand

Andrea spots them sitting together and decides to make them uncomfortable. She tells Jamie that they need a holiday together, knowing it will upset Belle.

Later, Belle frets at the idea of Jamie and Andrea going away together, but Jamie tells her he will find a way to get out of it. Can he?

Belle hates the thought of Jamie and Andrea going away together (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Paddy lashes out at baby Eve

Soon, Andrea enjoys messing around with Belle, telling her all about her and Jamie's plans to go away.

Andrea loves watching Belle squirm. But will her plan to win back her man work?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.