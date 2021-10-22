Emmerdale fans are predicting Andrea will survive and expose Meena.

In this week’s scenes, Victoria Sugden fell into the river along with Meena’s boyfriend David.

Victoria ended up falling over the waterfall and into the river below. However Vic was found by Meena, who has been plotting to kill her after finding out she and David are in love.

Instead of trying to help Victoria, who was lying unconscious face down in the water, Meena stuck her head under to ensure she died.

Andrea witnessed Meena try to drown Victoria (Credit: ITV)

But at the top of the waterfall Andrea witnessed Meena trying to drown Victoria. She begged her to stop but Meena couldn’t hear her.

Lucky for Vic, David soon came along and Meena pretended she was trying to save her.

David got Vic out of the water, however Meena saw that Andrea at the top of the waterfall.

Billy also came along and performed CPR on Vic. Meanwhile Meena told them she was going to find Manpreet, but she really went to locate Andrea.

Meena chased after Andrea (Credit: ITV)

When Meena found Andrea, Andrea confronted the nurse. At first Meena denied it, but Andrea wasn’t fooled.

Meena refused to let Andrea go, explaining she tried to kill Vic for ‘stealing’ David.

Andrea pushed Meena over and ran off and eventually made it into the maze.

Emmerdale: Andrea will survive and expose Meena, say fans

Meena chased the wedding planner through the maze, attempting to kill her with a ‘dead end’ sign.

Eventually Andrea made it to the centre of the maze and got hold of the flare gun. She told Meena to drop the sign and she did.

Meena admitted to Andrea that she killed 18-year-old Leanna. As the walkie talkie went off, Andrea became distracted and Meena attacked.

The flare gun was set off into the maze starting the fire.

Soon Meena bashed Andrea’s head against the wooden steps and put the flare gun in her hand and took her bracelet before leaving her.

Meena made her way out of the maze, but got lost in the fire. She was eventually found and carried out by Mack.

Will Andrea survive? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Andrea tried to use the walkie talkie to call for help. However as Ben and Billy were distracted by the fire, they didn’t hear her.

As the episode ended, Andrea was unconscious as the smoke gathered around her. But fans don’t think this is the end of Andrea.

Many believe she will pull through and tell the police about Meena.

Really hope Andrea will pull through 😫😫#emmerdale — Jack Leahy (@Jackleahy14) October 21, 2021

Surely Andrea has to survive. She's the only one who knows what Meena has done 🤔🤔#Emmerdale — pollyk (@joy9kat) October 21, 2021

Andrea’s defs gonna survive cos she knows all the deets #Emmerdale — AtinA 🍊🍊🍊 (@drummergirl1971) October 21, 2021

Cmon andrea you can pull through #emmerdale — poppy ♡|AK is the LOML (@alisonsdani) October 21, 2021

Really hope Andrea isn’t dead #emmerdale — Cait (@Nymos98) October 21, 2021

