Emmerdale character Andrea has left fans infuriated after she decided to side with Jamie, leaving fans infuriated.

Jamie is after revenge on his ex-girlfriend Belle Dingle after she told the police he is responsible for Moira’s hit and run. In an attempt to keep himself out of prison, Jamie told the police that Belle caused the hit and run.

To try and back his story, Jamie has been trying to get his wife Andrea to give him an alibi and it looks like he managed to get her on side, despite Andrea agreeing to back Belle.

Andrea is no longer siding with Belle. But will she regret backing up Jamie? (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Monday, October 5) Andrea broke the news to Belle that she told the police that she and Jamie were together on the night of the hit and run, throwing Belle under the bus.

Viewers were furious with Andrea’s decision and wondered why she would change her mind.

What the hell is Andrea doing🤦🏾‍♀️ #Emmerdale — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) October 5, 2020

Why the heck has Andrea Tate done a sudden U-turn? This storylines keeps going in circles now. Jamie's not even doing anything different. #Emmerdale — RoyalistSupporter (@ProRoyalFamily) October 5, 2020

"I told them Jamie was with me on the night of the accident" Really Andrea? Why exactly? #Emmerdale 😡 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) October 5, 2020

Emmerdale: Why did Andrea change her mind?

Jamie began blackmailing Andrea claiming he would tell the police she knew about the hit and run all along and that she was the one who told him to keep quiet.

Jamie has been trying to blackmail Andrea (Credit: ITV)

As the former couple have a daughter together, Andrea wants to avoid getting in trouble with the law.

But will Andrea regret deciding to back Jamie?

Emmerdale: What’s next for Andrea, Jamie and Belle?

Next week, Belle wants revenge on Jamie whilst doing one last shift with him at the vets.

She swaps two vials of veterinary drugs that Jamie keeps in his car. But when Jamie and Paddy find out what she’s done, she quits her job on the spot.

Belle quits her job (Credit: ITV)

Nate starts to worry that that an exhausted Belle isn’t coping and urges her to rest. However, what he doesn’t know is she has already started hearing Lisa’s voice in her head.

The voices tell her Andrea is to blame for everything. But will Belle take action?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

