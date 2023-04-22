Emmerdale and Coronation Street star opens up about cocaine addiction that led to FOUR rehab stints

Emmerdale actress Louise Marwood has opened up about battling a secret cocaine addiction that almost killed her.

The former soap star, 44, admitted her struggle with drugs has “completely decimated my life”.

Louise, who also appeared in Coronation Street last year, attended rehab four times to beat her problem.

And now she aims to turn her story into a one woman show for the stage in London in July.

Who did Louise Marwood play in Emmerdale and Coronation Street?

Louise is perhaps best known to telly viewers for her role as Chrissie White, who married Robert Sugden, in Emmerdale. She joined the cast in 2o14 and made over 400 appearances until her character was killed off in 2018.

Chrissie endured a volatile relationship with Robert, including his affair with Aaron Livesy. She was also responsible for death and destruction in the Dales after accidentally causing a helicopter crash. Another memorable storyline saw Chrissie have an affair with Robert’s brother Andy and then tried to fit him up for attempted murder. The character later died in a car accident caused by her disturbed son Lachlan.

Meanwhile, Louise popped up in Weatherfield last July to play Phill Whittaker’s ex Camilla, just days before he and Fiz looked like they would get married.

‘I want to carry a story of strength and hope’

According to MailOnline, Louis endured four different rehab stints after leaving Emmerdale. The first reportedly ended in April 2018 while her final instalment of therapy finished in 2021.

She has now launched a GoFundMe page to help finance her show, titled Rita Lynn: The Life Coach Who Wanted To Die.

She told the tabloid outlet: “Having completely decimated my life, this appeal is asking for the opportunity to put my life back together again.”

Louise added: “I want to carry a story of strength and hope to the addict that still suffers while busting wide open the chaos that addiction causes to your life and everybody that you drag down with it.”

She also said Rita Lynn represents her “addict brain that nearly killed me and kept me as sick as long as I was.”

Louise continued: “I was very unwell for a very long time and because of that I want to use my platform to help other people and that’s what I’m asking for the opportunity to do, really.”

She added she is “much better” but “not perfect” and still progressing.

