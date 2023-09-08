Emmerdale and Coronation Street removed from schedules tonight – here’s when you can watch them next

Emmerdale and Coronation Street usually air on Fridays but tonight (Friday, September 8) is an exception.

In a huge schedule shake up, sadly no soaps will air on television tonight.

But, why aren’t any soaps on television tonight? And, when will they be back?

The rugby is taking over (Credit: ITV)

No soaps are on tonight

Unusually for Fridays, tonight, no soaps will air on television despite normally doing so. EastEnders never usually airs on Fridays but Emmerdale and Coronation Street do.

However, tonight, none of the soaps will air on either BBC or ITV in a schedule shake up.

Instead, coverage of the Rugby World Cup will air on ITV from 6.45pm – 10.35pm. This will see France go against New Zealand, with kick-off being at 8.15pm.

Due to this, the usual schedule has been thrown out of the window to make way for this live coverage.

Monday will see a return of the soaps (Credit: ITV)

When will the soaps be back on TV?

Whilst no soaps are on TV tonight, fans needn’t worry as they won’t be missing out.

This week on ITV, the usual episodes of the soaps have still aired but on different days than normal.

As there’s no episode of Emmerdale tonight, the soap instead aired an extra episode on Tuesday.

Likewise, as Coronation Street is not on tonight, the soap aired for an hour on Thursday night to make up for it.

The soaps will next air in their usual slots on Monday (September 11) as the schedule returns to normal.

EastEnders will air on BBC One at 7.30pm and Emmerdale will air on ITV1 at 7.30pm.

Coronation Street will then follow Emmerdale at 8pm, airing for an hour.

For viewers who were unaware of this week’s schedule change and may have missed an episode of the soaps, all episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street from this week are available on ITVX.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you miss the soaps tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!