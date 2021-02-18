Emmerdale: Amy Walsh addresses Tracy and Cain affair speculation

Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh has addressed the Tracy and Cain affair speculation.

In next week’s scenes, Tracy and Nate welcome a baby girl into the world.

As Nate begins to become overwhelmed as Tracy is in labour, Cain steps in to give his son some advice and the two have a heart-warming conversation.

Amy and Nate welcome their daughter into the world (Credit: ITV)

Over the last few months, Tracy and Nate have been preparing to become parents and have occasionally shared scenes with Cain.

But this led to some fans wondering if there could be a spark between Tracy and Cain.

Emmerdale: Amy Walsh addresses Cain and Tracy affair speculation

When asked about the spark between Tracy and Cain and whether she would like the two characters to have an affair, Amy told Entertainment Daily and other media: “It’s very interesting, I love working with him and I love the dynamic of those two characters.

“I did think those scenes, I didn’t know about the spark, but I did think they worked and I loved them when I read them. I thought they wrote really well for the two characters.

Cain and Tracy have had a few scenes together (Credit: ITV)

“I’d like to see more of them together because I do think it works. We did joke, we wondered at one point if they were writing a couple of scenes.

“We were like ‘are they going do what Nate did to Cain, as in is Cain going to have an affair with Nate’s partner now?’

Nate had an affair with Cain’s wife Moira in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

“But as this storyline has progressed, I think it’s important to keep the relationships happy between not only Cain and Nate, but Nate and Tracy.

“But yeah I don’t know, who knows? She’d probably like a bad boy like Cain. She doesn’t know what’s good for her to be honest. We’ll see.”



Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

