Emmerdale fans will be ‘shocked’ by a twist in Amelia Spencer’s pregnancy plot

Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell has teased a twist in Amelia Spencer’s pregnancy storyline.

The actress says the development will leave viewers of the soap shocked.

Amelia’s pregnancy in Emmerdale has come as a shock (Credit: ITV)

Fans’ jaws dropped this week as Amelia discovered she was pregnant after collapsing and being taken to hospital.

The teenager thought it was down to her use of a dodgy weight-gain syrup – but was given shocking confirmation by the doctor.

Stunned by the development, Amelia kept it to herself – and even blamed God.

Read more: Emmerdale: 4 things we want from the 50th anniversary

And now actress Daisy has teased what is coming next.

Calling the news a “massive shock” to Amelia, she said the teen “never expected it to happen”.

She added to Metro: “I think the stuff that’s coming up will maybe shock a lot of the audience.

Emmerdale shock as teen Amelia Spencer is pregnant

“I can’t give too much away but I think for Amelia this is her time to really grow up in the show.”

However Daisy also revealed that Amelia will make an appointment to have a termination.

“Filming [the scenes] was very emotional. I really felt it because I really got into the zone with it.

“I think going there and doing this alone without anyone is something you wouldn’t want anyone to go through.

“She’s so young and there’s that constant vulnerability with her age. She’s really on her own.”

Could Noah be the father of Amelia’s baby? (Credit: ITV)

But what will Amelia do? And who is the father?

Fans have been speculating that everyone from Noah Dingle, Samson Dingle – and even God – could be the father.

Bosses previously teased a birth coming for the show’s 50th anniversary celebrations in October.

Read more: 5 things Emmerdale needs to spice up the show

She said: “There will be a baby arriving in Emmerdale before the year is out.”

If Amelia is set for an abortion, does that mean there’s another secret pregnancy in the village?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!