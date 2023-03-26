Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell has revealed the future of her character Amelia on the soap – after teasing big plans away from it.

The actress, 20, has played Amelia Spencer for 10 years.

And, after dramatic storylines for Amelia including teenage pregnancy, blackmail plots and the death of most of her family, it has been a roller coaster.

But she’s not done yet.

Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell has revealed her future on the soap as Amelia Spencer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia Spencer’s future revealed

Actress Daisy has revealed that she’s signed up for a new deal.

“I’d love to stay on it for as long as I can,” she told The Sun.

I never take it for granted because you never know when they might kill you off. It can happen to anyone.

“I recently signed for another year and couldn’t be happier. But I never take it for granted because you never know when they might kill you off. It can happen to anyone.”

Daisy’s plans away from the village

Meanwhile she previously opened up about her plans away from the soap. And she wants to broaden her career away from acting and take part in a huge reality show.

She previously told the Sunday Mirror: “I would love to take part on Dancing on Ice while still working on Emmerdale.

“I want to stay on the soap for as long as I can. I am not very good on ice, but I would love to learn how to skate.”

What’s next for Amelia

Back on screen in Emmerdale next week, Daisy’s character Amelia is plunged into crisis.

Samson agrees to babysit Esther for Amelia. However, Sarah panics when she discovers that Esther has an extremely high temperature.

With Samson worried for Esther’s health, he rings for an ambulance.

Amelia will be plunged into crisis next week on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

At the hospital, Esther’s given the all clear, with Dan praising Samson for ‘saving’ Esther’s life.

Noah gets jealous of the attention Samson’s receiving. Samson, however, loves being depicted as a hero.

Later on, Samson arrives to check on Esther. Bu does he have an ulterior motive for wanting to see his daughter?

Viewers know Samson is only feigning an interest in his daughter to blackmail money out of Noah.

Will he finally be exposed next week?

And how will Amelia feel to know what Samson has been doing behind her back?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

