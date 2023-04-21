The sudden appearance of a face from Nicky Milligan’s past on last night’s episode of Emmerdale has left fans wondering what other secrets the character might be hiding. Who is Ally, the mystery man who visited Nicky last night?

Read all of our theories as to who this figure might be below.

A figure from Nicky’s past popped in to see him and Gabby this week (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale: Nicky faces a blast from the past

Last night’s episode saw Nicky and Gabby run into a man from his past, identifying himself as an old friend called ‘Ally.’ As Ally called out to Nicky in the Hide, he and Gabby seemed shocked at his ‘coincidental’ appearance.

“Mindblowing, isn’t it!” Ally exclaimed, “If I’d known you were living around here, I’d have called or something.” Hinting at Nicky’s past, the man went on to say: “Me and Nicky go way back. You wouldn’t believe the things we got up to.”

As Nicky’s mystery visitor chatted happily to Gabby and Laurel – saying that Nicky was “batting way above his average” – Nicky became visibly uncomfortable, trying to back out of the conversation.

“I think maybe he’s embarrassed by me,” Ally said, as Nicky made his excuses. But who is this mystery figure to Nicky?

As the episode aired, Emmerdale fans shared their theories as to who this figure could be – and how he might be related to Nicky.

Nicky was not best pleased about his surprise visitor (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

He’s Nicky’s ex-boyfriend

One prevailing theory is that Nicky is gay, and only faking his hetrosexuality for the sake of his fake engagement to Gabby.

“Gabby, Nicky is GAY,” exclaimed one viewer as the episode aired.

“Is this Nicky’s boyfriend?” asked another, adding to a throng of of viewers who thought that this mystery figure could be Nicky’s ex.

Ex-boyfriend, girlfriend’s brother, criminal associate, or secret brother? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

He’s Nicky’s real girlfriend’s brother

Another viewer thought that Ally could be related to Nicky’s real girlfriend. Specifically, he might be Nicky’s girlfriend’s brother.

“Nicky’s ex boyfriend? or his real girlfriend’s brother? Or someone he used to pull this big con with?” asked this fan, sharing a series of theories online.

Little is known about Nicky’s family situation (Credit: ITV)

Nicky’s brother

Meanwhile, little is known about Nicky’s family circumstances aside from secret dad Caleb. This led some to wonder whether Ally could be Nicky’s brother.

“Is this supposed to be Nicky’s brother?” asked one viewer.

Nicky’s criminal partner

Meanwhile, some wondered whether Nicky might have a mystery past of his own. If so, this visitor could be a criminal associate who Nicky used to run with prior to his scheme with Caleb.

“Nicky’s ex or criminal partner?” said another, on Twitter.

We know that Nicky is working with Caleb to swindle Kim Tate out of her money and estate; while planning on taking Gabby’s share by becoming her husband. Could this mystery figure be a spanner in the works – or future help?

