Emmerdale fans accused Jamie Tate actor Alexander Lincoln of ‘spoiling storylines’ after he tweeted he was back working.

A few weeks ago, Jamie drove into a lake as he left the village. His car was pulled from the lake, however his body was never discovered.

While most have presumed that Jamie is dead and his body just hasn’t been found, his mum Kim is convinced he’s alive and gone off to start a new life.

Jamie crashed his car into a lake, but Kim thinks he’s still alive (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – October 18-22

Emmerdale fans accuse Alexander Lincoln of ‘spoiling storylines’ after latest tweet

However today (Tuesday, October 12) Alexander Lincoln, who plays Jamie, has tweeted that he’s doing early starts on set today.

Getting back to early starts on set today 😵‍💫 🎥 — Alexander Lincoln (@AlexanderLinc12) October 12, 2021

He wrote: “Getting back to early starts on set today.”

Although Alexander didn’t reveal where he was filming, fans accused him of spoiling the storyline.

One fan responded saying: “I’ve given up on soaps, the actors on socials spoil storylines too often like if they’re leaving etc. What’s the point if you know it’s going to happen.”

A second said: “So you have spoiled it for the viewers.”

A third said: “That’s the storyline spoiled.”

Soon Alexander added another tweet saying: “Unless it’s a different set… have to wait and see.”

Unless it’s a different set…👀 Have to wait and see — Alexander Lincoln (@AlexanderLinc12) October 12, 2021

Emmerdale: What happened to Jamie Tate? The theories

Emmerdale fans have come up with some different theories as to what’s happened to Jamie.

One popular theory is that Jamie faked his death and is working with Joe Tate to bring down Kim.

Fans have come up with theories about Jamie, but what’s happened to him? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena dies as her murderous plot goes wrong?

Joe is Kim’s step-grandson, who she tried to have killed a few years ago.

Fearing for his life, Joe was forced to flee and go into hiding and hasn’t been seen since 2018.

However since Kim has fallen out big time with her son.

Could Joe and Jamie be getting revenge on Kim? Or has Jamie actually died?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think has happened to Jamie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!