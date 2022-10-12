Emmerdale fans are predicting a huge revenge twist in Al and Chas‘s affair storyline.

For months Chas Dingle has been having an affair with the Dingles’ enemy, Al Chapman.

But Emmerdale fans now think that Al could be having an affair with Chas just to get back at the family.

Al has had a feud with the Dingles since his arrival (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Al Chapman vs The Dingles

Since Al arrived in Emmerdale back in 2019 he has caused nothing but trouble for the Dingle family.

He was the ex-husband of Marlon‘s then-wife Jessie.

However shortly after his arrival he kissed Jessie, which led to Jessie and Marlon breaking up.

As time went on, he began growing close to Chas and she tried to kiss him. But he rejected her as he was engaged to Priya Sharma at the time.

Although it seemed Al was loyal to Priya, it turned out he had been cheating on her with Cain and Charity Dingle‘s daughter, Debbie, who was living in Scotland.

After being exposed as a cheat, Al tried to get his hands on the Woolpack.

He ended up blowing up the pub in a final attempt to get his hands on the property, but it was eventually bought by Charity and her son Ryan.

Earlier this year, Chas and Cain were in a car crash. As a telephone pole was about to fall on the car, Al managed to save Cain’s life.

Although they’re still not best friends, the feud seems to have calmed down.

Chas and Al are having an affair (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Al’s affair

Earlier this year Chas found out Faith‘s cancer had returned and is terminal.

She confided in Al and the two soon began having an affair.

Although they agreed there would be no feelings involved, the two started to fall for each other.

Recently Al has been looking for a house for him and Chas to move into, even though he’s engaged to Kerry Wyatt.

However when Chas’s son Aaron found out about the affair, he told her she needs to make a decision.

Chas made it seem like she was choosing her family. However she later told Al she loved him and wanted them to be together.

She told him she would need to stay in the village for now to look after her mum, but it was clear she wanted to be with him.

Some fans think Al is just out to get revenge (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict revenge twist in Al and Chas’s affair plot

However fans think that Al doesn’t really love Chas and the affair has just been revenge for not being able to get his hands on the Woolpack.

Speaking on Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, one fan said: “Al’s a slime ball, about time he had gone. He’s done everything possible to split that family up.”

A second commented: “I think he’s just using Chas to get back at her and Cain, once it’s all out in the open he will ditch Chas.”

A third said: “Does he really love her or is he out for revenge and trying to make her lose everything?”

Another added: “I think Al is playing games, once she dumps Paddy and she loses everything, Al will dump her in revenge for the Woolpack saga.”

What do you think?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

