Emmerdale viewers hate new couple Priya and Al

Emmerdale viewers have expressed they do not like the soap's latest pairing, Priya Sharma and Al Chapman.

Since finding out Kim hired Al to kill Graham Foster, Al's son Ellis has had a difficult time trusting his dad.

As Priya tried to comfort Al, it's clear there was a romantic spark between the pair and they soon ended up kissing.

Priya and Al are Emmerdale's newerst couple (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

For the last couple of weeks, Emmerdale viewers have seen the unlikely couple sneaking around together, trying to keep things quiet.

However, viewers aren't keen on the new, controversial pairing.

Do Al and Priya make a good couple? #Emmerdale — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) April 8, 2020

Priya & Al really? Their even worse than Leyla & Liam were #Emmerdale 🤮 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) April 8, 2020

Priya and Al 😖😣😔 #Emmerdale — YT: Shelly Belly (@shellybelly_x) April 8, 2020

Priya & Al is just a no-no. In fact Al is just a no-no altogether#Emmerdale — Mags W (@Margare16040532) April 3, 2020

Priya you can do better than Al #Emmerdale — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) April 3, 2020

The pair decided to keep things between them secret until they were both sure of what they wanted. However Priya revealed no one in the village would approve of their relationship.

Why would Priya's family disapprove of her being with Al?

It's no secret that Al and Priya's brother Jai don't see eye to eye.

Earlier this year, Al began to pile his workload onto Jai, causing him to pull all-nighters and become increasingly stressed.

As Jai struggled to cope, he turned to drugs and relapsed. Meanwhile, Al neglected his responsibilities and didn't have the outdoor pursuit centre ziplines properly set up.

Al and Jai don't get along (Credit: ITV)

When he found out Ellis was going to test the new contraption, he managed to stop it just in time. But he tried to blame Jai for the equipment not being set up properly.

Priya and Al is just a no no.

Knowing Jai was back on drugs, Al blackmailed his co-worker, telling him to take the blame or his girlfriend Laurel and his family would find out about the drugs.

Priya supported Jai when he went back to rehab (Credit: ITV)

Eventually Jai came clean to Laurel and his family members and went back to rehab in order to get help.

Although Al and Priya have managed to keep their new romance a secret, how will Jai react when he finds out?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

