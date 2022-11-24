Emmerdale: Al Chapman had ANOTHER lover, says fan theory

An Emmerdale fan theory has suggested an upcoming twist to the affair storyline between Al Chapman and Chas Dingle.

Theorising that there could be another shock in store for Chas and Al’s fiancée Kerry, a fan has suggested that Al could have had another lover, prior to his death.

But does this fan theory hold any water?

Could Al have been seeing another woman behind both Chas and Kerry’s back?

Al and Chas were set to leave the village together following a longstanding affair (Credit: ITV)

An Emmerdale fan shares Al Chapman other lover theory

Writing on Twitter, one user spoke of the possibility that Al might have had other lovers beyond Chas and Kerry.

“I’d love for it to be revealed that Al had more women than just Kerry and Chas on the go, and watch Chas lose everything over a man who hadn’t changed for her at all,” the fan said.

Commenting below, another viewer suggested that Al’s other other woman might arrive in the village pregnant with his child.

“Yep I can see someone turning up pregnant looking for Al,” the commenter replied.

Have viewers seen the last of Al’s love rat behaviour?

In his time on Emmerdale, Al was renowned for his cheating, and jumping from relationship to relationship.

Al cheated on Priya Sharma with Debbie Dingle (Credit: ITV)

How many times has Al cheated?

Al joined the soap in August 2019, as the ex-husband of Jessie Grant, who was then married to Marlon Dingle.

Marlon and Jessie split after Jessie slept with Al – at which point she left the village for a job in Dubai.

In 2020, Al began dating and later got engaged to Priya, but he was cheating on her with Debbie Dingle.

He told Priya he loved her even while he was cheating with Debbie.

Splitting with both women, he got into a relationship with Kerry earlier this year.

Al was cheating on Kerry with Chas (Credit: ITV)

But he then began started seeing Chas, who is married to Paddy.

Again, he told Kerry he loved her – and even accepted her marriage proposal – while he was secretly seeing Chas.

Prior to being shot and killed by young Kyle, he and Chas had planned to leave the village together.

However, based on past behaviour and lies, there is certainly plenty of scope for Al to have been seeing yet another woman behind Chas and Kerry’s backs.

Could there be any truth to this fan theory?

