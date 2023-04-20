Emmerdale airs latest Nicky twist – but who is Ally and what does he mean to Nicky?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday April 20, 2023), Nicky Miligan’s friend Ally bumped into him in the Hide.

He made out to Gabby that it was a coincidence that he was in the area. However, it later became clear that Ally had a reason for being in the village.

As Emmerdale airs it’s latest Nicky twist – who is Ally and what does he mean to Nicky? Is he who he says he is?

Nicky’s friend Ally turned up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicky came face to face with Ally

Tonight, Nicky started planning his wedding with Gabby, flicking through some wedding magazines. Gabby had expressed her upset that some of her nearest and dearest weren’t around anymore to see her marry Nicky.

After listening to Gabby open up to him, Nicky made a phone call. He told the person on the phone to carry out the plan in the least painful way possible.

Later on, carrying on with the wedding planning, Nicky bumped into a guy called Ally over in the Hide. With Nicky shocked to see him, Ally explained that they went way back, admitting that he was surprised to hear of his engagement.

Gabby was really interested in getting to know more about Nicky’s friends and invited Ally to come back to Home Farm for a few drinks and a catch up.

Nicky asked Ally if he had a job to get back to but Ally said that it was his day off. He then happily joined them in going back to Home Farm.

Once Gabby had left the room, Nicky asked Ally what he was really doing by turning up in the village, knowing that he was living there.

Nicky accused Ally of flirting with Gabby, with Ally explaining that he was really interested in meeting his soon-to-be wife. He then rumbled Nicky’s plan, suggesting that he was only with Gabby for the money.

Is Ally related to the Tates too? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Ally and what does he mean to Nicky?

Emmerdale boss, Jane Hudson recently told The Mirror: “We have revealed who Nicky is, there is still something else to find out but I’m not going to tell you. Not all the secrets have been revealed yet.

“There is something else we are going to learn and there is going to be someone from Nicky’s past who turns up as well and we will be wondering what this means for Gabby.”

Ally told Gabby that he was a friend of Nicky’s that went way back. However, it’s clear that he’s someone who Nicky would rather not have around.

Perhaps Ally could be Nicky’s brother? Caleb recently mentioned to Leyla that he has more than one child, but could Ally be the other?

With Ally being shocked at Nicky and Gabby’s engagement, perhaps he’s Nicky’s secret boyfriend? Or maybe he’s a spurned lover that’s ready to destroy Nicky’s relationship with Gabby?

Or, with Ally putting emphasis on Nicky being with Gabby for the money, could Ally be a friend who Nicky owes money to? Who exactly is Ally and what does he want from Nicky?

