Emmerdale fans believe Adam Barton could be returning to the village after Adam Thomas tweeted what appeared to be a clue.

Adam Barton was in the village from 2009 until 2018.

Since his exit, fans have often wondered if he would come back. But today (Thursday, February 18) actor Adam Thomas tweeted to his followers that he had a script to his hand.

He wrote: “Can’t remember the last time I picked up a script… Time to get back.”

Although he didn’t reveal what the script was for, fans are hoping he is returning to Emmerdale.

One fan responded saying: “Adam Barton return please Adam, you’re our only hope.”

A second said: “Come back to Emmerdale.”

A third tweeted: “Better be an Emmerdale script.”

Another added: “Emmerdale script surely.”

Even his former Emmerdale co-star Bhasker Patel, who plays Rishi Sharma, responded saying: “Coming Dales? By any chance! That laughter is well missed in Yorkshire. Oh and your hugs. Out of this world @emmerdale @itv.”

What happened to Adam Barton in Emmerdale?

In 2017, Emma Barton seemingly fell off the Hotten viaduct. But an autopsy revealed that she was actually pushed.

A flashback revealed that Adam’s mum Moira was the one who pushed Emma during an argument.

In an attempt to save her from going to prison, he confessed to his aunt’s murder.

Moira was the one who pushed Emma (Credit: ITV)

On the day of Adam’s sentencing, his best friend Aaron and stepdad Cain ambushed the prison van and broke Adam out.

They took him to the docks giving him a new passport and money to start a new life. He soon left on a cargo ship, fleeing the country, leaving his family and wife Victoria behind.

Wil Adam ever come back? (Credit: ITV)

Later it was revealed Adam has started to build a new life for himself in Budapest and had met someone else, leaving Victoria devastated.

It has not been confirmed if Adam will ever return to Emmerdale, but he has previously joked about returning to the soap on his social media.

