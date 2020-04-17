Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick would like to see Vanessa's mum come to the village

Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield, has spoken about the possibility of her character' mum coming to the village.

Shortly before she was kidnapped by Pierce Harris, Vanessa discovered she has bowel cancer.

Recently she had an operation to help remove the tumours and infected lymph nodes. But Vanessa still has a long way to go as she still requires chemotherapy.

Vanessa is currently battling cancer (Credit: ITV)

As Vanessa goes through this tough time, with the support of girlfriend Charity and half-sister Tracy, could viewers also see her mum make an appearance in Emmerdale?

Speaking to Digital Spy about the idea of Vanessa's mum coming in, Michelle said: "We don't know that much about Vanessa's past. Obviously her dad Frank was part of the show, played by the lovely Michael Praed.

"But we've just heard snippets about Vanessa maybe not getting on as well with her mum as she could have done. She's never visited the village.

Frank is Vanessa and Tracy's dad (Credit: ITV)

"Vanessa has been to visit her so they're obviously on speaking terms - but I don't think she was the lovey dovey mum she could have been.

"For me, it would be great to explore that in the future. Especially with what Vanessa's going through at the moment, who knows? It might happen. It'd be great."

In a previous interview, Michelle expressed she would "love to explore" her character's family more.

Could we see Vanessa's mum come to the village soon?

What do we know about Vanessa's family?

When Vanessa first arrived in Emmerdale back in 2012, there was very little information on her family.

It's only within the last four years that viewers have started to learn more.

Tracy and Vanessa didn't get on for a while (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Kelvin Fletcher sets pulses racing with topless workout videos

In 2016, Tracy Shankley, now Tracy Metcalfe, was invited to live at Tug Ghyll cottage with Vanessa and Carly Hope.

Tracy and Vanessa definitely had a rocky relationship at first. But they got a real shock when the found out they are sisters.

When Vanessa went to the hospital to visit her father, Frank, she was shocked to see Tracy there.

The sisters have grown closer over the years (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale actor Alexander Lincoln who plays Jamie Tate shaves his hair off in lockdown

He revealed that they're half-sisters and the reason they never knew about each other is because Vanessa's mother never would've allowed her daughter near Tracy's mother.

Since the pair have grown close, especially after Frank's death.

Emmerdale's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

Would you like to see Vanessa's mum come to Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!