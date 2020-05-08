Emmerdale actor Mark Womack teases affair for DI Malone and Moira

Emmerdale actor Mark Womack has teased an affair for his alter ego Detective Inspector Malone and Moira Dingle.

Over the last few weeks, DI Malone has made his on-screen debut and caused all sorts of trouble for Will Taylor, Cain Dingle and Billy Fletcher.

It was revealed the corrupt cop is the leader of the gang Will once ran with. But now he's involved Will's boss Cain and Dawn's boyfriend Billy in his criminal activities.

Malone has got Will, Cain and Billy doing illegal jobs for him Credit: ITV)

But in real life, Mark appears to have struck up a good friendship with his co-stars, revealing they've been keeping in touch during the coronavirus lockdown.

Revealing to TV times about who he's been speaking to through the pandemic, he said: "I text Jeff [Hordley] quite a bit and also Jay [Kontzle] and Dean [Andrews] and I've had conversations with Katherine [Dow Blyton].

"Actually there is Natalie, who plays Moira. She's great."

Could there be a romance on the cards for Malone and Moira? (Credit: ITV)

Mark then dropped a hint that something will happen between Malone and Moira.

He added: "There's a nice little thing brewing for Malone and Moira. There's a little teaser for you."

Could it be another affair?

Will Moira and Cain reunite?

Cain and Malone do not get on (Credit: ITV)

Fans of Emmerdale will know Moira is no stranger to affairs.

Last year, after having an affair with farmhand Nate behind husband Cain's back, he decided to end their marriage.

There's a nice little thing brewing for Malone and Moira.

The two have decided to remain civil for the sake of their son Isaac and Cain's son Kyle - who Moira raised like her own.

Recently Cain actor Jeff Hordley hinted at a reunion for Cain and Moira.

Will Moira and Cain get back together? (Credit: ITV)

During an interview on This Morning with Holly and Phil, Jeff was asked by Holly if there's a chance of Cain and Moira reuniting.

He responded saying: "I think there's always the potential for a reunion with these two because they're so in love, so yeah.

"And it would be nice I think, you know in these times now to see happier things on the show and show some positivity."

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

