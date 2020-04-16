Emmerdale actor James Hooton reveals line blunder from Sam and Lydia wedding scenes

Emmerdale actor James Hooton, who plays Sam Dingle, has revealed he struggled to remember a specific line during Sam and Lydia's wedding scenes.

This week, Sam and Lydia will finally tie the knot. However James admitted filming the Emmerdale wedding didn't always go to plan.

Speaking to ED! at a recent press day, James and Lydia actress, Karen Blick, were asked if anything had gone wrong during filming.

Sam and Lydia will get married (Credit: ITV)

James admitted: "Yes in fact. I'll come clean with you. I decided to change a line in the ceremony. So Mark Charnock's character Marlon pipes up and says something to Sam.

"And he turns round and says something, berates him for the amount of times he's been married. And I changed it because I thought I could make it slightly funnier.

"And could I remember the line I'd actually rewritten? I could not get it! Took about 20 takes to get out a simple line about 'you've been married more times than Elizabeth Taylor' sort of thing. And it probably wasn't any funnier than the original line anyway."

James admitted he couldn't remember the line he had written (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley reveals special tribute to 104-year-old uncle who died of coronavirus

Karen added: "It was funny watching your eyes go wide and 'I've forgotten it'.

James continued: "Every time I had to turn around and know I've got no clue what the line is - and I've written it!

"So yeah, I'll leave the writing to the writers. They know what they're doing."

Sam and Lydia's wedding

In last night's episode (Wednesday, April 15) Lydia finally made it back to Wishing Well Cottage after a messy hen do.

Lydia walked down the aisle towards Sam and it looked like the wedding would go to plan.

Sam and Lydia's wedding appears to go smoothly (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight? Your daily soaps guide including EastEnders

In Friday's episode (April 17), viewers will see Sam and Lydia's reception.

As Dingle tradition, Lydia and Mandy's son Vinny will drink from The Welly, officially becoming Dingles.

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!